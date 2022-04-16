Huskies walk-off Beavers in extras to complete series sweep
By Anthony Edwards The Daily
On a cold and windy April afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium, the No. 11 Washington softball team and Oregon State played another one-score game, and for the third time in the series, Washington ended up on the winning side of the close contest.
Saturday was a pitchers’ duel between Washington fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain and OSU’s Mariah Mazon, as neither offense could generate much offense until late in the game.
It was all about the seniors Saturday for UW as a trio of seniors contributed to the three runs. Baylee Klingler drove in the Huskies’ first two runs of the game, befores senior Madison Huskey hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score Sami Reynolds, lifting Washington to a 3-2 win in extra innings.
“We had to find a way to get that run home,” UW head coach Heather Tarr said. “It was going to be a long day if we didn’t get that run home.”
Before the Huskies (25-11, 6-6 Pac-12) scored in both the seventh and eighth innings, they went on a long hitless drought in the middle innings against Mazon (12-5), with the only run coming in the first inning off of Klinger’s bat.
Klingler didn’t let the wind bother her, sending a 1-1 pitch from Mazon through a stiff cross-field breeze and over the wall in left field to open the scoring for her 17th home run of the season.
That would be the only run either side would generate until the sixth inning, as Plain (11-4) and Mazon traded scoreless frames through the cold, windy weather.
“Just trying to figure out where everyone needs to throw the ball,” Plain said. “The wind is fighting you at every turn.”
Plain was pulled in the sixth inning for fifth-year left-hander Pat Moore, who threw a scoreless frame for UW.
Washington got some insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning when Reynolds led off the inning with a double to right-center field, before Klingler drove her in with a single in the following at-bat to make it 2-0.
In the top of the seventh, Plain re-entered the game for Washington, but quickly surrendered a solo home run to Grace Messmer.
After a strikeout, Plain was two outs away from closing out the win for UW, but Klingler committed an error, which eventually came back to bite as Madison Simon hit a game-tying RBI.
Tarr said the pitching change, with Moore working the sixth inning and Plain coming back out for the seventh, was prompted by the handedness of the Beavers’ (31-12, 7-8 Pac-12) lineup.
“Probably trying to get too smart for our own good,” Tarr said. “Trying to match Gabbie up with the righties. When you give up the dinger, it presents some problems. It would’ve been nice to close that one out.”
Washington was unable to generate anything in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending the game to extras.
Plain worked around two walks in the top of the eighth inning, before Reynolds and Klingler reached base in the bottom of the inning, setting up Huskey with a chance to win the game.
On an 0-2 count, Husky got underneath a pitch from Mazon, sending it to shallow right field. With Reynolds’ speed at third base, Tarr sent her home, as Reynolds slid in just ahead of the throw, taking an elbow to the jaw as she crossed home plate.
After a minute of silence throughout the stadium, Reynolds stood up to the celebration of the Husky faithful, as UW completed its first Pac-12 series sweep of the season.
After a 1-5 start to conference play, the Huskies are now .500 in Pac-12 heading into the final month of the season.
Washington hits the road to take on Oregon next Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
