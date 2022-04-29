Huskies’ winning streak hits eight behind Huskey’s two homers

The best season of Madison Huskey’s collegiate career continued Friday night as the No. 10 Washington softball team took the first game of its series against No. 21 Stanford.
Huskey, a senior from Cerritos, California, hit two home runs and fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain tossed her third consecutive complete-game shutout as the Huskies’ winning streak reached eight games in a 5-0 victory over the Cardinal.
The Huskies (30-11, 10-6 Pac-12) wasted no time scoring first, with Huskey hitting double-digits on the home run tally with a two-run line drive over the wall in left field.
That’s all Plain (15-4) needed in the shutout. She walked none, struck out seven, and allowed just four hits.
UW head coach Heather Tarr was pleased with the all-around performance from her team, which has turned around a 1-5 start to Pac-12 play by winning nine of its past 10 conference games.
“It was really cool to see our gals come through in the first inning and score first,” Tarr said. “Gabbie threw great. I thought up and down the lineup we were pretty solid. Had some good balls in the air that didn’t go anywhere, maybe the marine layer or something like that. Played good defense other than a couple errors there, uncharacteristic, trying too hard.”
Tarr changed the lineup around Friday, sliding junior Jadelyn Allchin up to fourth in the lineup and dropping freshman Olivia Johnson to sixth.
With Plain cruising, the UW offense tacked on some insurance runs against Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter (20-8), with the middle of the order, including Johnson, producing.
After Allchin struck out to open the bottom of the fourth inning, sophomore Jenn Cummings and Johnson both hit singles.
With junior Kelley Lynch at the plate, the runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch, and then Lynch drove the runs in with a bouncing ball into center field. Johnson slid home just in front of the throw from center to make it 4-0 UW. It was Lynch’s first hit and RBI since April 3 against Arizona.
Unlike her first round-tripper of the night, it looked like Huskey’s second might get caught at the wall when Cardinal (32-14, 8-8 Pac-12) left fielder Ellee Eck got her glove on the ball, but the ball bounced out of her glove and over the well to extend Washington’s lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning.
“I kind of laughed,” Huskey said. “That’s actually happened to me before, it happened my freshman year when we played Cal Poly. I’ll take it.”
Huskey now has 11 home runs and 21 extra base hits on the season.
In her first three years at UW, Huskey's previous career high for home runs was five in both 2019 and 2021, and her previous career-best for extra base hits in a season was 10 in 2021.
“[Huskey’s] in the lineup more, so that’s helpful, but you want your seniors to be at their best at the end of their careers,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “It’s cool for someone like her, that’s had to really kind of earn her time and earn her spot, to come through for us.”
Game 2 will likely feature Lynch in the pitcher’s circle for UW, as the Huskies look for their fourth straight series victory at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
