Instant: Sixth inning struggles send Huskies to regional loser’s bracket

Through five innings against Texas, the No. 13 Wasington softball team looked to be doing what it had done so many times: relying on the arm of fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
Plain had allowed just one hit in the day entering the sixth inning, but then Plain lost control of the strike zone, and some fielding miscues plagued UW, as Texas took its first lead of the game at 3-2.
The Huskies pulled Plain for fifth-year senior Pat Moore. The Longhorns ambushed her for five runs in the seventh inning and the Huskies were sent to the loser’s bracket of the Seattle Regional with an 8-2 loss.
Senior Baylee Klingler drove in UW’s only runs of the game against UT pitcher Hailey Dolcini (20-8) with a first inning two-run home run to center field that put UW in front at 2-0. It was Klingler’s second straight day with a home run and her 24th of the season, putting her just one shy of matching the UW single-season record.
Plain (19-7) did not allow a hit in the game’s first four innings. In both the first and third inning the Longhorns got a baserunner in scoring position after a walk and a sacrifice, but Plain was able to keep the runners from coming home.
Texas didn’t get its first hit until there was one out in the fifth inning on a bloop single to center from Lauren Burke.
Despite Plain’s strong pitching, UW could not extend the lead to give her any more cushion, recording just one more hit across the game’s final six innings.
The Longhorns finally threatened in the sixth inning. A leadoff single from Janae Jefferson was followed by two straight four-pitch walks to load the bases with no outs.
Plain then faced 3-2 counts in the next two at-bats but struck out both batters. A bouncing ball to short looked to end the inning, but Klingler wasn’t able to corral it and an error gave Texas its first run of the game.
In the next at-bat, with the bases still loaded, Burke hit a flare into left field that fell between Klingler and senior left fielder Sami Reynolds. Trying to keep the go-ahead run from coming home, Reynolds rushed the ball, but missed it with her glove and the Longhorns were able to bring home two on the play to take a 3-2 lead.
UW went to the Moore for the final out in the sixth inning, but she wasn’t as lucky in the seventh inning.
UT tacked on five runs on five hits against the left-hander and extended the lead to 8-2.
Washington will play again Saturday evening, trying to keep its season alive. UW will play the winner of the Weber State-Liberty game 30 minutes after its conclusion. If the Huskies win, they will have to defeat the Longhorns twice Sunday to advance to Super Regionals.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.