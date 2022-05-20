Instant: UW explodes late to open postseason with victory over Lehigh

Opening NCAA Regionals on Friday evening at Husky Softball Stadium against Lehigh, the No. 13 Washington softball team took awhile to heat up.
The Huskies scored just one run through four innings, but they exploded in the late innings, hitting the ball out of the park in the fifth and sixth.
Fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain two scoreless innings to end the game and the Huskies came away with a 9-2 victory to kick off the postseason.
Despite an up and down season, junior pitcher Kelley Lynch got the nod for UW in the circle to start the game.
Lynch looked much better than her recent struggles, striking out six and allowing two hits in 3 2/3 innings, before UW went to the bullpen.
The efforts of Lynch were a gear up from Lehigh starter Katelyn Young, who tossed two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the third inning.
UW sophomore Jenn Cummings recorded her first career postseason hit with a solo home run to right field with one out in the bottom of the third inning. It was just the second homer of the season for Cummings, a timely one at that, opening the scoring and giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead.
After putting a runner on in each of the first four innings, the Mountain Hawks finally got to the Huskies in the fifth inning, with UW’s defense imploding for four errors.
Fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore, who entered for Lynch an inning prior, got a goundout to start the inning, but then a dropped third strike from Cummings put a baserunner on with one out. The call on the field was interference on Cummings’ throw to first, but was overturned after replay review.
Center fielder Jadelyn Allchin then committed a throwing error after a single in the next at-bat, putting two runners in scoring position with one out.
That marked the end of Moore’s night, as Plain (19-6) came on in relief.
Plain got a groundout to start the inning, and looked to get out of the inning on another ball hit on the infield dirt, but second baseman Kinsey Fiedler had to rush her throw, pulling first baseman Brooke Nelson off the bag. Nelson got up and tried to throw home, but it was errant and the Mountain Hawks scored two on the play to take a 2-1 lead.
Allchin and Fiedler almost instantly made up for their miscues, though.
Fiedler unloaded on a 3-2 pitch from Lehigh relief pitcher Gabriella Nori (11-11), tying the game up at 2-2 with a solo home run over the bleachers in right field.
Washington’s offense then hit its stride, with two more runners reaching base before Allchin sent a three-run shot just over the wall in right field to put UW back in front at 5-2.
The Huskies got even more insurance in the sixth inning when senior Baylee Klingler made it 9-2 with a three-run home run of her own to dead center. She now has 23 homers on the year, two shy of tying the UW single-season record.
UW will play Texas on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to the Regional final on Sunday and the loser will play in an elimination game Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
