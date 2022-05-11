Klingler named Pac-12 Player of the Year, six other Huskies earn honors

For the first time since 2005, the Washington softball team has had one of its own named Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Senior infielder Baylee Klingler snagged the award Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first UW player since Kristen Rivera in 2004 and 2005 to be named conference player of the year.
Klingler is three home runs shy of matching Rivera's UW single-season record of 25.
Klingler leads the conference with a .453 batting average, 22 home runs, 65 runs batted in, 149 total bases, and a 1.007 slugging percentage. She is second in the conference with 67 hits.
Along with Klingler, two other Huskies were named to the All-Conference First Team: senior outfielder Madison Huskey and fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
Huskey is having by far her best season at the plate for UW, with a .325 batting average, 13 home runs, and 45 RBIs.
Plain earned her fourth Pac-12 First Team award, after being named Pitcher of the Year in 2021. She recently recorded her 100th career win and 1,000th career strikeout. She has a 1.83 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings this season.
Senior outfielder Sami Reynolds was named to the Second Team for the second straight season. Reynolds is batting .346 with a .417 on-base percentage and five home runs.
Along with her other awards, Klingler was named to the All-Defensive Team. Sliding over from third base where she primarily played in 2021, Klingler has been a steady defender at shortstop in 2022, committing just one error in 18 Pac-12 games.
Three Huskies were named to the All-Freshman Team: infielder/utility Kinsey Fiedler, catcher Olivia Johnson, and infielder Rylee Holtorf.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.