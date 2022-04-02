Klingler’s seventh inning slam leads UW to series victory over Arizona

No. 19 Arizona entered Saturday on a seven-game losing streak to open Pac-12 play, the worst losing streak in program history, and looked to put that to an end against the No. 11 Washington softball team.
After the Huskies scored 12 runs in Game 1 of the series Friday, their offense was quiet for the first six innings Saturday, recording just two runs on four hits entering the seventh inning.
With a 5-2 lead entering the seventh inning, the Wildcat faithful were on their feet ready to celebrate. UW senior Baylee Klingler had other plans in mind.
Klingler capped off her two home run day with her third grand slam of the season, putting the Huskies in front for the first time all day in the top of the seventh inning, powering UW to a 7-5 victory.
With the middle of the UW order due up in the seventh inning, it desperately needed production from the bottom of its order — which entered the seventh with just one combined hit on the day between the three through nine hitters.
The inning started with back-to-back singles from freshman Kinsey Fiedler and Kelley Lynch — who got the start in the circle for UW — and freshman Angie Yellen was hit by pitch to load the bases. Freshman Jenn Cummings was able to draw an RBI walk, cutting the lead to 5-3 and bringing Klingler up to bat with the bases loaded.
On a 2-1 count, Klingler swung on a low pitch and took it deep to center field. Just as it seemed as Arizona center fielder Giulia Koutsoyanopulos would be there for the out, it flew right over her head for the grand slam to give the Huskies (22-10, 3-5 Pac-12) the lead.
Before Klingler’s late-game heroics, it looked like the Huskies’ three-game winning streak over the Wildcats (19-12, 0-8 Pac-12) was going to come to a close, with struggles from both the pitching staff and the batting order.
The Wildcats got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from Paige Dimler, but the Huskies equalized the following inning with a solo shot from senior Baylee Klingler. Arizona instantly reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third after a leadoff home run from Allie Skaggs.
Arizona added to its lead following an RBI single from Bailey Thompson in the fourth inning, but Washington would cut its deficit in the top of the fifth to 3-2 after a leadoff homer from freshman Angie Yellen.
The Wildcats made a first pitching change and brought on Hanah Bowen (6-4), who proceeded to get out of the inning.
Washington also made a change in the circle after Lynch gave up three runs in four innings, walking four batters along the way. Lynch was replaced by fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore (5-1) to open the fifth inning, who pitched the final three innings of the game.
Moore was instantly tagged, as Arizona extended its lead with a 2-RBI double from Blaise Biringer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-2.
The teams traded quick frames in the sixth inning before Klingler hit the game-winning home run in the seventh to secure the series win in the desert.
UW looks to complete the series sweep against Arizona on Sunday, April 3 at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
