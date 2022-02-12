Klingler’s slam lifts Washington to undefeated opening weekend

For the first time in more than 25 innings of action in the 2022 season, the No. 7 Washington softball team was losing.
Taking on No. 8 Arkansas in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the second time in as many days, UW was in search of a rally, trailing 4-2 in the sixth inning.
After two straight empty frames against Arkansas All-American pitcher Mary Haff, the Huskies found something in the top of the sixth inning. With three of the first four batters of the inning reaching base, senior Baylee Klingler stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.
Klingler wasted no time, sending the first pitch from Haff back over her head and over the fence in right-center field for a grand slam, putting the Huskies in front for good as they completed an undefeated opening weekend with an 8-5 victory over the Razorbacks.
But before Klingler’s heroics, UW trailed for the first time all year.
Junior pitcher Kelley Lynch got her first action of the year in the circle, making the start for UW. After receiving finger surgery over the offseason, Lynch struggled with command, hitting one batter and walking three in just 2 1/3 innings.
Lynch allowed three hits and four runs before senior Pat Moore entered in relief in the third inning.
Moore hit the first batter she faced, bringing in one of the inherited baserunners, before retiring the next to keep the runners stranded and the Razorback lead to 4-2.
Sophomore pitcher Sarah Willis entered with one out in the fourth inning, and it looked like Arkansas was about to jump all over yet another UW pitcher, but the bases were left loaded for the second straight inning as Willis (1-0) got an inning-ending strikeout.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Huskies (5-0) took advantage of the Razorbacks (3-2) in the sixth.
Klingler’s slam chased Haff (1-1) and proved to be just the start, as freshman Kinsey Fiedler added a home run of her own — a two-run shot — three batters later, stretching the lead to 8-4.
Arkansas got one back in the bottom of the inning, but it would’ve been more had Willis not robbed a two-run home run in center field after being pulled in favor of fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
Madison Huskey tacked on two more runs to make it 10-5 in the top of the seventh with a two-out, 2-RBI single. The senior outfielder is now up to 10 RBIs on the season.
Plain recorded the final six outs for Washington, as her scoreless start to the season stretched to 13 innings.
Bats heat up in Game 1
Washington recorded 13 hits, smacked three home runs, and needed just five innings to knock off Rutgers, 9-0, in Game 1.
Plain got her second straight start and picked up where she left off Friday evening, throwing another shutout.
Plain (2-0) surrendered just two hits, two walks, and struck out eight in another start shortened by run-rule.
The ball was jumping off the Huskies’ bats against the Scarlet Knights (2-3), as Arkansas starting pitcher Ashley HItchkick (0-2) lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, and three runs.
Senior Sami Reynolds did the first damage of the day for UW, with a three-run home run in the top of the second inning, her first of the year, to put the Huskies up 3-0.
In the following inning, Fiedler launched a home run of her own, a solo shot, to stretch the lead. Huskey blew the game wide open in the fourth inning with a three-run blast, making it 7-0 Washington.
Huskey added one more RBI, a double in the fifth inning, to put the run-rule in play. Willis tacked on one more later in the inning on an RBI single to add some extra insurance, before Plain closed the door in the bottom of the inning.
Freshman Olivia Johnson was intentionally walked in all four plate appearances in Game 1. She ultimately began her career 7 for 7 and reached base in each of her first 15 plate appearances before being retired for the first time in Game 2 versus Arkansas.
The Huskies remain on the road for the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational next weekend. Washington has four games against Top 25 teams, and opens the weekend Friday, Feb, 18 at 9:30 a.m. versus No. 16 Tennessee.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
