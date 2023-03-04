Late-inning heroics lead Huskies to a sweep

The bats were on full display late in both games of Friday’s doubleheader.

With 10 of its 12 runs coming in the sixth inning or later, the No. 11 Washington softball team lit up late in both wins.

Senior Baylee Klingler put up a strong performance at the plate in both games, batting 4 for 7 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs, and a walk. Senior Sami Reynolds delivered on clutch at-bats, going 4 for 8 with a home run along with three runs.

The Huskies (15-3) totaled 21 hits on the day while only giving up 10 hits to their opponents. Discipline at the plate played a massive role in the wins as well, with the Huskies only striking out five times across both games.

Clutch homers propel walk-off comeback in Game 1

Washington faced a slow start in game one against Michigan State. The game, which kicked off UW's time in the Grand Canyon Classic, came down to the last pitch.

Senior pitcher Brooke Nelson (2-0) started strong for the Huskies. She pitched four innings and struck out five while allowing four hits and two runs. Sophomore pitcher Madison Taylor (1-2) went 6.1 innings while allowing 11 hits and four runs for the Spartans (6-9).

The game started scoreless for the first three innings, with solid pitching from both sides dominating the game script. After three hitless innings pitched by Nelson, the Spartans struck first in the fourth inning.

A pair of singles and a fielder’s choice put runners on first and third with two outs, but back-to-back RBI singles from the Spartans would give them a two-run advantage. The Huskies responded right away in the bottom frame.

Sophomore Kinsey Fiedler got on with a one-out single to right field, reaching second after stealing the base. Senior Kelley Lynch followed up with a single of her own, advancing Fiedler to third before scoring after senior SilentRain Espinoza reached first on an error.

Still trailing by one, the Huskies needed a clutch at-bat to tie the game in the sixth inning. Sophomore Olivia Johnson delivered.

After a leadoff single from Lynch, junior Avery Hobson pinch ran and stole second base with one out. Johnson came in as a pinch hitter and instantly made an impact, knocking an RBI single to third base to score a runner and tie the game heading into the seventh inning.

Michigan State put up a fight in the seventh, leading off the inning with a double and advancing the runner to third after a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, the Spartans got a clutch RBI single to third base to take a 3-2 lead.

The Huskies had three outs to tie the game. Reynolds only needed one pitch to do it.

Reynolds crushed a leadoff homerun on the first pitch to tie the game at three. With one out, senior Madison Huskey finished it off herself with a walk-off home run to give the Huskies a 4-3 victory, narrowly avoiding an upset by the Spartans.

Explosive sixth inning blasts UW to victory in Game 2

Washington took on Boise State in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, breaking the game open late to earn their 15th win of the season.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (7-0) was unstoppable yet again for the Huskies. She tossed a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts while only allowing three hits and two walks. In 53 innings pitched this season, Meylan has cruised to a 0.53 ERA with 77 strikeouts. [CQ - Note for editor: Ruby Meylan’s season stats on GoHuskies.com are incorrect. Her full season stats are listed here on the visitor stats page, under the “season stats” tab. She is 7-0 with 53.0 innings pitched, not 49.0]

Klingler put the Huskies on the board right away, crushing a solo shot with one out to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Broncos (7-8) managed to put a couple of baserunners on, but Meylan struck out the side to keep the runners stranded.

Both teams were in command throughout the game in the circle, with each side combining for just seven hits until the sixth inning.

Then, the Huskies blew the game wide open.

Three straight singles from the top of the lineup loaded the bases for Fiedler, who drew an RBI walk. A wild pitch on the next at-bat would score another runner with two on for the Huskies.

With two outs, freshman Alana Johnson crushed a 3-RBI home run to extend the lead to 6-0 for the Huskies heading into the seventh inning.

Washington secured a couple of insurance runs in the seventh inning, with an RBI groundout from Klingler, followed by a sacrifice fly from Huskey, to take an 8-0 lead.

Meylan would close things out for the Huskies by striking out the side, earning her sixth complete game of the season.

Washington looks ahead to their second straight doubleheader on Saturday, facing up against New Mexico and Charlotte starting at 10 a.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

