Late rally comes up short as UW matches worst conference start in school history

Sunday evening at Husky Softball Stadium, the No. 9 Washington softball team was looking to avoid matching the worst start to conference play in school history.
To avoid only its second-ever 1-5 start to conference play, UW would have to go through No. 3 UCLA, a team that was in the midst of a 20-game winning streak, and a side the Huskies had already lost to twice on the weekend.
The Huskies took their first lead of the weekend at 3-2 in the third inning, but the Bruins fought back and held off a late rally, as UW was defeated 5-4 and swept in Seattle for the second straight time by UCLA.
“Learning, gotta learn,” UW head coach Heather Tarr said. “We were in every game [this weekend]. It would be one thing if we got run-ruled three times, we’d be pulling our hair out, but it’s a fine line, as we all know.”
Fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain exited the game with a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning after facing the Bruins’ (28-3, 6-0 Pac-12) lineup twice, but sophomore Sarah Willis and fifth-year senior Pat Moore gave a 5-3 lead back to UCLA over the course of the next three innings.
Washington had its chances against UCLA ace Megan Faraimo late, leaving two runners on in both the sixth and seventh innings, but freshman Olivia Johnson flew out to end the sixth and senior Megan Vandegrift couldn’t bring the game-tying run home in the seventh, grounding out on a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“[Faraimo] is a good pitcher,” Johnson said. “Maybe changing our eyes and changing our mindset would help us be successful. I think we hit her pretty hard, great pitcher, good batters, it falls either way.”
The build-up to the late-inning tension featured plenty of its own back-and-forth drama.
Similar to Friday’s first inning, Plain struggled against the top of the Bruins’ lineup.
UCLA’s Briana Perez led off the game with a double to left-center and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt.
Delanie Wisz, who terrorized UW all weekend, narrowly missed a towering home run down the left field line before driving Perez home with an RBI single to right to open the scoring.
Plain narrowly escaped the first inning with just the one run allowed, but sophomore left fielder Lilly Agan misread a slicing drive from Alyssa Garcia. The ball bounced off Agan’s glove, which brought home another run to put UCLA in front 2-0.
In the home half of the first inning, the Huskies (20-10, 1-5 Pac-12) were challenged with scoring off UCLA starting pitcher Holly Azavedo, who did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings Saturday.
Unlike Saturday’s shutout, UW was able to generate hard contact off of Azavedo.
Senior Baylee Klingler led the inning off with a double off the wall in right field. Two batters later, Johnson hit her first career home run at Husky Softball Stadium, lifting the ball a few rows back in the left-center field bleachers to tie the game at 2-2.
“It was a great feeling to do it in Husky [Softball] Stadium,” Johnson said. “To have my teammates behind me, they made it easy for me to step up to the plate with that opportunity.”
The home run from Johnson forced a pitching change, as the Bruins went back to Faraimo, (13-1) who started Friday’s game and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings Saturday.
Faraimo tossed a scoreless second, but the top of the UW order struck again in the third inning when senior Madison Huskey added to her career-high home run total of seven with a moonshot to dead center field on a 1-1 pitch, giving the Huskies their first lead of the weekend at 3-2.
After the two-run first inning, Plain settled down. She faced the Bruins’ order twice and did not allow another run before being pulled after two outs in the fourth inning. Wilis (1-2) entered the game to face the top of the UCLA batting order and finished the inning with a strikeout.
The Huskies wasted a huge opportunity in the fourth inning. UW loaded the bases on a double from freshman Rylee Holtorf and two walks, but Johnson struck out to end the threat.
Johnson left five runners on base in total Sunday evening, and as a team, UW left 11 stranded.
While UW wasted its chance to extend the lead, UCLA struck back in the top of the fifth.
Willis’ wild pitching continued with a walk of Faraimo to open the inning.
Moore entered in relief of Willis, but couldn’t keep the run from coming around. The Bruins were able to get pinch runner Lauryn Carter around from first base after a stolen base, a groundout, and an infield single, to reclaim a 4-3 lead.
An inning later, the Burins’ one-run cushion ballooned to two after a solo home run to center field from Wisz.
Seventh inning drama ensued when Agan recorded her second hit of the game, an infield single, which junior Kelley Lynch followed with an RBI double over the left fielder’s head, cutting the lead to 5-4.
Holtorf walked to put the winning run at first base, but Vandegrift hit one on the ground to the shortstop Perez, who flipped it to Thessa Malau’ulu at third base to end the game, silencing the 1,734 UW fans waiting to erupt.
Washington heads to Arizona on Friday, April 1 at 5 p.m. for a three-game set. The Huskies won both games against the Wildcats last season.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.