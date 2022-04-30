Lynch and Moore combine to blank Stanford

The first inning of a pitcher’s start often goes a long way in determining the overall fate of the outing, but for No. 10 Washington softball junior pitcher Kelley Lynch, that case seems to ring exceptionally true.
In her four most recent starts preceding Saturday’s outing, Lynch had gone 2/3, seven, 2/3, and four innings, allowing five, one, four, and one runs in each respective outing. Those one-run outings for Lynch each featured three scoreless frames before a fourth inning home run.
Saturday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium, Lynch threw a scorless first inning, and proceeded to shut down No. 21 Stanford for 4 2/3 innings before fifth-year senior Pat Moore closed out the final 2 1/3 innings in a 2-0 win for UW.
“[The pitchers] are growing and learning, and Kelley Lynch has gone through some tough times, just proud of her for sticking to what she does,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Coach [Lance] Glasoe has done a fantastic job with her, and all the pitchers quite frankly.”
It was the second straight day that the Huskies (31-11, 11-6 Pac-12) have blanked the Cardinal (32-15, 8-9 Pac-12). Friday also marked the fourth time in its past five Pac-12 games that UW has shut its opponent out.
Unlike last weekend, when Lynch (6-3) allowed five runs to Oregon in just 2/3 of an inning, Satuday afternoon against Stanford was a much different story.
Lynch allowed baserunners in each of the five innings that she took the pitcher’s circle, but avoided walks and hit batters, which has plagued her throughout the season.
“It was so awesome, the no walks is huge for me,” Lynch said. “Just knowing Pat had my back to come in and take it away, it was a good game.”
Across 4 2/3 innings, Lynch allowed five hits, struck out five, and walked none.
With Lynch dealing, the UW offense got runners on base in every inning at the plate, but struggled to string hits together.
The Huskies’ lone run of support for Lynch came off the bat of freshman Olivia Johnson in the second inning. On a 2-2 count, Johnson sent her ninth home run of the season over the wall in left field to give Washington a 1-0 lead. It was Johnson’s first homer since April 1 at Arizona.
Johnson was the last batter that Stanford starting pitcher Tatum Boyd (0-2) faced. The Cardinal opted to go with Regan Krause for the final 4 2/3 innings.
Senior Baylee Klingler nearly hit her 21st home run of the season in the third inning, but Stanford center fielder Taylor Gindlesperger jumped right in front of the 220-foot sign in dead-center field and robbed Klingler of the round-tripper.
Washington finally got an insurance run in the fifth inning, after Moore had taken over.
Senior Sami Reynolds recorded her first hit of the weekend to lead off the inning, then advanced to second base on a sacrifice fly from Klingler.
Senior Madison Huskey continued her hot hitting with an RBI single just up the first base line to easily score Reynolds from second and make it 2-0 Washington.
Moore worked the final 2 1/3 innings for UW, recording six of her seven outs via the strikeout
The biggest out for Moore came in the fifth inning, when Sydnee Huff, who was 2 for 2 with two extra-base hits off of Lynch, came up with two outs and one on, but Moore got a flyout to end the threat.
“My mindset is just, ‘Get it done for the team,’” Moore said. “Coming in when there’s runners on base, I just know that I need to throw strikes and get us back in the dugout to hit.”
Moore struck out the side in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the series win for Washington.
Saturday marked just the second time this season that UW has thrown double-digit strikeouts without walking a batter.
The Huskies have now won four consecutive series, and look for their third straight series sweep Sunday, May 1 at 12 p.m.
