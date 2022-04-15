Lynch’s career-high 15-strikeout performance lifts UW to series win

Making her first start since allowing five runs in just 2/3 of an inning against Arizona two weekends ago, junior pitcher Kelley Lynch was looking for a bounce-back performance against Oregon State on Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium.
Lynch did that and more, as the No. 11 Washington softball team got a career-high 15-strikeout performance from the Newnan, Georgia native, and just enough offense on a 2-RBI double from senior Baylee Klingler in a 2-1 series-clinching victory over OSU.
“[The numbers] say as much about my catcher [Jenn Cummings] and my defense back there,” Lynch said. “I’ve just been working really hard on my process, and getting back. Tonight it was rolling. I felt locked-in.”
It was Lynch’s best start since receiving finger surgery over the offseason, as she has been off and on throught the season, stuggling with walks, hit batters, and wild pitches.
But Friday, on a chilly April evening, Lynch (4-3) was as good as advertised when she came out of high school as the nation’s number one recruit back in 2019. It was her first complete game win of the season.
“I feel like every performance I’ve been building off of it,” Lynch said. “Every chance I get to take advantage of it, that’s all I was trying to do tonight.”
Lynch’s lone blip came in the fourth inning when OSU star Frankie Hammoude hit a solo home run to left field.
Hammoude had a chance to tie the game or put the Beavers (31-11, 7-7 Pac-12) in front in the the sixth inning, after Savannah Whatley got one of OSU’s three hits off of Lynch to lead off the inning. After a pop out, Hammoude stepped up to the plate with one out.
Lynch needed just four pitches to stike out Hammoude for the second time on the night, and followed with another strikeout, her 13th, to maintain a 2-1 advantage for the Huskies (24-11, 5-6 Pac-12).
“If they’re swinging, I’m going to keep climbing the latter,” Lynch said. “That’s how we paraphrase it. If they’re gonna swing at it, I’m just gonna throw it up there.”
Despite her career-best performance, Lynch almost didn’t pick up the win, if not for the speed of senior Sami Reynolds.
In the bottom of the third inning, Reynolds hit a routine ground ball down the first base line to Hammoude in what looked to be the third out of the inning.
But a hustling Reynolds was not going to give the Beavers an easy out, as she flew down the line and lunged to first base just in front of Hammoude’s attempt to step on the bag, setting up Klingler with the chance to open the scoring.
Klingler connected with Sarah Haendiges’ 0-1 pitch, sending the ball just inches shy of clearing the left field fence, but Klingler settled for a 2-RBI double that scored junior Jadelyn Allchin from third, and Reynolds scored from first easily with her speed.
“My goal was just to pass the bat and get it in Baylee’s hands and get that opportunity for her,” Reynolds said. “In the count that I had and the leverage that I had, I just knew I needed to put the ball in play and just try my best to get on base and be a bean on the bag for her.”
That was all the Huskies would get off of Haendiges (10-4), but it wouldn’t matter, as Lynch continued to dominate the Beavers up and down the lineup.
Lynch threw 111 pitches, 77 which were strikes, and walked just one batter in the victory. Her 15 strikeouts were four better than her previous career high, set in 2020 against UC Santa Barbara.
“I just think [Lynch] has been really close, but really far away from what her potential can be,” UW head coach Heather Tarr said. “Like her Northwestern game, she was pretty lights out, but she wasn’t as mentally locked in as she could be. It’s just an evolution for her to know and believe that she can really do some amazing things in this game.”
Washington goes for the series sweep Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
