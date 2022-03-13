Nelson lifts UW in run-ruling of Northern Colorado

The No. 7 Washington softball team closed out nonconference play in quick fashion Sunday morning, defeating Northern Colorado 9-0 in run-rule.
Junior pitcher Brooke Nelson continued to throw the ball well, holding the Bears (7-15) scoreless in four innings of work. Nelson struck out the side in the first, setting the tone for the game, as she racked up two more punchouts and allowed just three runners to reach base.
Nelson (3-0) has not surrendered more than two runs in an outing all season, and has not allowed more than one earned run since Feb. 18 against LSU, a span of seven appearances. She lowered her season ERA to 1.83 with Sunday’s start.
With the bat, Nelson has also been heating up as of late.
In the second inning, Nelson hit a three-run home run, her second straight day with a homer and fourth straight multi-RBI game. Before yesterday’s game against the Bears, Nelson had not hit a home run in her previous 39 career at-bats.
The Huskies (19-5) scored in all four innings they came to the plate. Senior Sami Reynolds walked and stole two bases in the first inning, leading to a run on a pickoff attempt from the NCU catcher.
Nelson’s second inning home run was followed later in the inning by an RBI double from senior Baylee Klingler.
Throwing errors by Northern Colorado in the third inning aided three more UW runs, and freshman Kinsey Fiedler hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Huskies’ ninth and final run. Fiedler now has home runs in three of UW’s past four games.
Fifth-year senior Pat Moore recorded the final three outs, with two strikeouts, to ensure the game’s completion in run-rule.
Washington opens Pac-12 play on the road in Berkeley, California against Cal on Friday, March 18 at 3 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
