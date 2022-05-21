Nelson’s gem sends Huskies to Seattle Regional final

The teams are different, the calendar is different, but the postseason for the No. 13 seed Washington softball team is unfolding in a much similar fashion as one year ago.
After losing its first game of the day to Texas, Washington began its journey out of the regional loser’s bracket against Lehigh on Saturday night.
With the Mountain Hawks already having faced three different Huskies pitchers Friday, UW head coach Heather Tarr opted for a change Saturday evening to give Lehigh a different look.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brooke Nelson got her first start in the circle since March 13 and delivered, tossing six innings of one-run ball. Washington launched four solo home runs in a 6-1 victory to advance to the Seattle Regional final Sunday against Texas.
Tarr not only switched up the starting pitching, but went with a change in the Huskies’ batting order, dropping down senior Sami Reynolds from leadoff to fourth.
Senior Madison Huskey slid up to third and took advantage right away with a solo home run just inside the foul pole in left field in the top of the first inning — the Huskies were the ‘away’ team for Saturday night’s game.
Washington went quiet for the next three innings, but found its power swing again in the fifth inning with two solo home runs.
Sophomore Sarah Willis hit her first long ball since Feb. 18 and freshman Kinsey Fiedler followed two batters later by going yard for the second time in two days, sending a moonshot into the night sky out in center field.
The Huskies’ 89 home runs this season are a new single-season program record, topping a previous high of 86 from 2015.
Nelson held the Mountain Hawks hitless until an infield single to short broke up her perfect game bid with one out in the fifth inning.
Lehigh finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single through the left side that cut the deficit to 3-1, but Washington quickly answered back.
The night of solo home runs continued for the Huskies in top of the seventh, when junior Kelley Lynch lifted one over the left field fence. UW tacked on two more in the inning on an RBI triple from Fiedler and an RBI single from senior Baylee Klingler.
Willis came in to pitch for her first career postseason action in the circle and worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning to wrap up the win for UW.
The Huskies will face the Longhorns on Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. If UW loses, its season is over, a win would force a third game this weekend against Texas with a spot in Super Regionals on the line.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.