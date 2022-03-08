Nelson tosses first career shutout in first home game with fans

One hundred and four games into her career with the No. 7 Washington softball team, junior Brooke Nelson had yet to pitch in front of fans at Husky Softball Stadium.
After COVID-19 interrupted her freshman year and home games were played in front of empty stands in 2021, Tuesday night against Robert Morris marked the first home game Nelson has played in front of paid spectators since her arrival at UW in 2019.
Getting the start in the circle for the Huskies, Nelson shut down the Colonials’ bats, facing the minimum in a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead UW to an 11-0 run-rule victory.
“It was just the anticipation all day, I think we were all just so excited to play at home with fans,” Nelson said. “It’s one thing to play at home, but it’s another thing to play at home with a packed stadium like it was tonight. It’s just a one of a kind special moment to be in.”
A Bonney Lake native, Nelson grew up attending UW softball games, but two-plus years into her collegiate career had yet to pitch in front of home fans.
Tuesday night, Nelson finally got that opportunity when pitching coach Lance Glasoe told her in the early afternoon that she was getting the start in UW’s one-off home game against Robert Morris before hitting the road for two more weeks.
“[Nelson’s] earned the opportunity,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “We’re trying to see which of the pitchers is going to be a starting pitcher and which might be able to play a spot in the pitching rotation. She showed well, Kelley Lynch showed the other day, so we’re making some progress.”
Nelson did not disappoint, proceeding to deliver the first complete-game shutout of her career, lowering her ERA to 1.94 on the season while striking out six.
She also contributed on the other side of the ball, driving in two of Washington’s 11 runs with a 2-RBI single in the third inning.
With youth fans filling the outfield bleachers on a cold March evening on the shores of Montlake, Nelson gave her young fans a performance that she had always dreamed of when she was in their shoes.
“It’s my ‘why’,” Nelson said. “I was the kid that would wait at the lines for all the players and I would wait until I got [a signature] from every single one of them. Now being on the other side of the little chain-link fence and being that girl to inspire [kids], especially in the state of Washington, just kind of loyal to home roots, it’s my ‘why’ and why I continue to play.”
With performances like Tuesday night, Nelson will certainly play an integral part in Washington’s season going forward, as it looks for a steady second option behind fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
