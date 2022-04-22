Offensive explosion sparks Huskies to run-rule win over Ducks

If one thing has been consistent about the No. 11 Washington softball team this season, it has been the top of its batting order.
Friday evening on the road against No. 19 Oregon, Washington’s top three hitters, seniors Sami Reynolds, Baylee Klingler, and Madison Huskey, all hit home runs, with Huskey’s fifth-inning grand slam pushing the game into run-rule territory.
Fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain closed on the game in five innings and picked up her 100th career win behind the hot offense, throwing a complete game, one-hit shutout as the Huskies defeated the Ducks 9-0.
Washington’s top of the order got things started early on, with Klingler hitting a one-out double off of UO starting pitcher Stevie Hansen. Three batters later, five-hole hitter freshman Kinsey Fiedler drove in Klingler with a single to right field to give Washington a lead before Oregon even picked up its bats.
Plain (12-4) gave up a leadoff single in the first inning, but it was the only hit she allowed on the night.
In the following two innings, the Huskies (26-11, 7-6 Pac-12) struggled to extend their lead. Five runners were left on base in the opening three innings for UW, but then things quickly changed in the fourth.
After junior Kelley Lynch was quickly retited for the first out of the inning, Washington exploded, with the following six batters reaching base.
Junior Jadelyn Allchin hit a double — she finished 2 for 2 in her best game of the season — and freshman Rylee Holtof was hit by a pitch, before Reynolds stepped up to the plate.
On a 1-1 pitch, Reynolds took Hansen (10-6) deep to right field. The ball carried over the scoreboard beyond the outfield fence and the three-run home run helped UW’s one-run lead blossom to four.
It was Reynolds’ first RBI of conference play, after she missed a five-game stretch due to a concussion.
Klingler followed immediately after, sending a solo homer to center field, her 19th of the season, to make it 5-0. Klingler is now six home runs shy of tying the single-season UW record, held by Kristen Rivera.
An inning later, the situation unfolded similarly.
Reynolds stepped up to the plate again with two on and one out, but struck out.
Oregon chose to intentionally walk Klingler, who already had two hits on the night, loading the bases for Huskey.
Huskey made the Ducks (26-14, 5-11 Pac-12) pay for the intentional walk to Klingler with the first grand slam of her career, a towering fly ball that went just over the wall in left field to make it 9-0.
Plain slammed the door on the shutout win as the Huskies extended their winning streak to four games.
Washington looks for its third series win in a row on Saturday, April 23 at 5 p.m.
