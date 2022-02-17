Olivia Johnson’s collegiate debut highlights UW’s depth

Home run. Home run. Triple. Single. Walk. Single. Intentional walk. Walk. Home run. Intentional walk. Intentional walk. Intentional walk. Intentional walk. Single. Hit-by-pitch.
Those were the results of Olivia Johnson’s first 15 collegiate plate appearances.
Fifteen plate appearances, seven at-bats, seven hits, seven walks, five intentional walks, and three home runs — all before recording a single out.
For her performance in her collegiate debut weekend with the No. 5 Washington softball team, Johnson — a freshman catcher from Pearland, Texas — was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Week. Johnson is the first UW freshman to be named NFCA Player of the Week since Jaime Clark in 2000.
In all, Johnson finished with seven hits on 10 at-bats across five games in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as the Huskies went 5-0 in the Puerto Vallarta Collegiate Challenge. Washington’s undefeated opening weekend was highlighted by two victories over then-No. 8 Arkansas.
Against Lamar in Washington’s opening game, Johnson hit home runs in her first two at-bats and nearly hit a third consecutive long ball, but she settled for a triple as the ball was knocked down by the outfielder’s glove before clearing the fence.
Head coach Heather Tarr was impressed with Johnson’s performance but knew it’s what the freshman is capable of.
“I think it was really cool for our program to have the attention for what she did in that first game,” Tarr said. “It’s been neat to see her succeed and do some things that we believe she can do. Literally, that ball that she hit to right field, I think it would’ve gone out had the gal not touched it. It turned it into a triple. She could’ve had three home runs, on all fields, like what the heck.”
With Johnson’s defensive ability behind the plate and success offensively, Tarr slotted the freshman into the lineup at both catcher and designated player in the Huskies’ opening weekend.
Johnson’s strengths on both sides of the ball is a noticeable theme about UW’s small 17-player roster: versatility.
Washington’s versatility was on display during the opening weekend, when seven different Huskies played the four infield spots.
“We’re lucky because three gals specifically — Rylee [Holtorf], Kinsey [Fiedler], and Baylee Klingler — can all play [multiple positions],” Tarr said. “Kinsey can play short and second well, not one better than the other, she just does both. Rylee can play [second, short, and third], and Baylee can play all three.”
The freshmen, Holtorf and Fiedler, both got some extended playing time in the opening weekend, with Holtorf the starting shortstop for the final two games at Fiedler starting at second base in four games.
Klingler started three games at shortstop and two at third base.
“It really presents some good options for us to really kind of ride it out,” Tarr said. “It can be a little bit of an evolution and really maybe capitalize on our depth, see when [SilentRain Espinoza] fits, see where Megan Vandegrift fits, because they all can play a good position.”
At first base, UW rotated between junior pitchers Brooke Nelson and Kelley Lynch.
“It’s very realistic that we could have a lot of movement around our infield,” Tarr said. “Brooke can play first when Kelley is pitching, Brooke can challenge Kelley for playing time, all that stuff is really healthy for our team.”
Another UW pitcher, sophomore Sarah Willis, played in both right field and center field during the opening weekend. Willis proved her defensive ability with a home run-robbing catch against Arkansas.
“For Sarah, or even one of our athletes, to be in center field for just two innings and come up with a play like that, it says a lot about how athletic our team is,” Tarr said.
After starting last year with 22 players, UW roster has shrunk to 17. But with the current versatility up and down the lineup, Tarr is beginning to think this is how her teams might look more often going forward, especially when it comes to recruiting.
“Especially with how our tuition is and the uniqueness of being up in the Pacific Northwest, we’re not able to get three kids for one scholarship and grow our depth numbers,” Tarr said. “It’s a little bit more like, we’re trying to get a premium player. If we can get a pitcher that can legitimately do other things, it really helps us out.”
Washington’s versatility will need to be on display this weekend when it travels to Florida for the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. The Huskies play five games in three days, including four against Top 25 teams. Washington will face its highest-ranked opponent, No. 7 Oklahoma State, on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.