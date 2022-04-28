OSU baseball alum Kyle Nobach bringing new techniques to UW softball staff

This past summer, Washington head softball coach Heather Tarr was searching for new assistant coaches to round out her 2021-22 staff.
Through connections on the Washington baseball team, Tarr got a hold of Kyle Nobach, a 2018 graduate of Oregon State and a Marysville native.
After the two connected, Nobach didn’t waste any time letting Tarr know his goals for the UW softball program.
“I got her number and I texted her; I said, ‘Coach Tarr, I want to help bring back home the [NCAA Championship] trophy to Seattle,’” Nobach said. “That was the first text I ever sent her.”
After a three-month discussion period, Nobach ended up in Seattle for the fall, coaching softball for the first time after spending his collegiate career playing baseball at OSU and his three post-graduation years coaching at Everett Community College and a summer program in Bend, Oregon.
Although softball was a new challenge for Nobach, he had one accolade that the UW softball team had been vying for since 2009 — a national championship.
“I feel like Oregon State baseball is kind of similar to us,” Tarr said. “You're up in the Pacific Northwest, you're kind of overcoming the odds of being like a school in the north competing against any and all teams … competing at the highest level.”
Some members of the Washington softball team already had a connection with Nobach before he arrived at UW, including senior Sami Reynolds, who knew Nobach after he coached her boyfriend at Everett CC.
“I got to see his transition from baseball to softball, which is really hard and really awesome to see him grow [in] his own particular way,” Reynolds said. “So I got to see him from a different perspective — I'm blessed that way.”
Despite the differences between the two sports, Nobach described softball as a kind of “micro-baseball.”
The biggest challenge for Nobach since arriving at UW has been learning how to pitch underhand during batting practice, but other than that, he says the transition has been fairly smooth.
Nobach has not only helped the Huskies with their physical performance on the field, but the mental side of the game. Meditation and pinpoint approaches to hitting and opposing pitchers have been a large part of Nobach’s program.
“The mental side of the game is something I'm very, very passionate about,” Nobach said. “It’s something that they had a tremendous foundation [on], coming in here. But I think that's something that I really strive to consistently speak about, because that goes hand in hand with sports in general, not just baseball and softball, but sports.”
The mental game has paid off on the field, too.
Improved strike zone recognition under Nobach has helped the Huskies draw the most walks in the Pac-12 through April 28 with 155.
With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, players may be feeling mental fatigue after a long season, but Nobach says that’s where a championship team can stand out.
“It's a mind game,” Nobach said. “At this level, all these [athletes] that we’re playing, they're extremely skilled. Now it's a mental game of ‘How can I consistently keep my mind in my own process and locked into what I'm trying to do?’”
And for players like Reynolds and the rest of her Huskies’ squad, Nobach’s emphasis on the mental game has helped the team at the plate, especially as the season has worn on.
After starting conference play 1-5 and averaging just three runs per game, the Huskies are 8-1 in their past nine games with an average of 6.7 runs per game.
With a long way to go until the Women’s College World Series, there’s no telling whether Nobach will be able to help the Huskies bring home the championship in 2022, but his impact on the program is only just beginning.
“[Nobach] is gonna be good for our program,” Reynolds said. “He's gonna benefit our whole group and everybody individually in such a positive way. There's absolutely nothing negative to say about him, because he's absolutely so wonderful — we love him.”
