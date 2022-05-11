Pair of fifth-year pitchers to be honored at senior day festivities

The stakes couldn’t be much higher for Gabbie Plain and Pat Moore’s final regular season homestand.
Both fifth-year senior pitchers, Plain and Moore will certainly be feeling the emotions during senior weekend festivities, but with conference-leading No. 8 Arizona State on deck for the final series of the season, the No. 10 Washington softball team has a lot riding on their final three games.
The Huskies are looking to prove to the NCAA tournament selection committee that they deserve a better draw than last year’s No. 16 seed, and Plain and Moore will be key to UW’s efforts.
Last year, Plain and Moore were both essential to UW’s performance during NCAA Regionals, when Moore tossed a no-hitter in an elimination game against Seattle U, and Plain won two straight games against Michigan to send UW to Super Regionals.
But this year, both Plain and Moore have had their struggles.
Moore has blown a few late leads in conference play, while Plain has posted the second-worst ERA season of her career, though the two have improved down the stretch.
Plain has not allowed more than one earned run in each of her past eight appearances, and Moore has tossed scoreless outings in four of her past six appearances.
“Every season has its ups and downs — you’re never going to have a perfect season,” Moore said. “As fifth-year seniors, both Gabbie and I feed off of each other. I know she has my back and I know she knows that I have her back. Us having a great relationship outside of softball and in softball, just knowing we have each other's backs, that helps us get through the low points.”
After the season ends, both Plain and Moore are looking to continue their softball journeys in their own separate ways.
Moore plans on remaining in the Seattle area to coach youth teams. Plain was recently drafted by Athletes Unlimited, a summer softball league that UW alums Sis Bates, Courtney Gano, and Victoria Hayward participate in, but may choose to take her talents overseas instead.
“I’m not 100% sure — I definitely want to capitalize on any opportunity that I have, whether that’s here, Japan, or Europe,” Plain said. “I want to sort of do everything and see all of the different places that softball has to offer; it’s definitely an opportunity I want to participate in, but we’ll see.”
For now, Plain and Moore are trying to live in the moment and soak up the remainder of their collegiate softball careers.
Moore was previously celebrated during the 2021 season before she decided to return to Washington for one final season, but Plain is going through the senior day emotions for the first time, with her father in attendance to watch her for the first time since the 2019 season.
“We’re leaving it all out there and trying to enjoy the game and appreciate everything,” Plain said. “Before this point, we [thought], ‘We’ve got time,’ if we’re not having a good day, but now we’re running out of opportunities to have those moments. Coming up to senior weekend, I’ve had conversations with [Moore] about what she’s planning on doing and all that sort of stuff. She’s already gone through it already, so I’m not sure if she’s going to be as emotional as me.”
The remainder of UW’s seniors — SilentRain Espinoza, Madison Huskey, Baylee Klingler, Sami Reynolds, and Megan Vandegrift — all expect to return next season, making use of their extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
UW’s senior weekend against ASU begins Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.