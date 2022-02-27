Plain bounces back with sixth shutout of season to defeat Iowa State

Following a career-worst start Saturday against No. 16 Missouri, No. 5 Washington softball fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain couldn’t have asked for a much better bounce-back performance Sunday versus Iowa State.
A day after surrendering seven runs, the most in her career, Plain worked her sixth complete game shutout of the season against the Cyclones, sending down 15 straight batters to open the game and allowing just four hits.
The Huskies were able to score for the first time since Friday, providing just enough run support for Plain in a 1-0 victory.
Washington’s offense struggled yet again Sunday against ISU starting pitcher Ellie Spelhaug, barely squeezing enough out of a two-on, one out situation in the third inning to score a run and prevent a third straight shutout. Senior Baylee Klingler lifted a fly ball into center field, just deep enough to score sophomore Sarah Willis. The run snapped Washington’s 15-inning scoreless drought.
The only UW hit off of Spelhaug (3-3), and of the game, came on a leadoff double from sophomore catcher Jenn Cummings in the seventh inning. ISU called on Karlie Charles to record the final two outs of the inning.
Sunday marked the sixth straight game the Huskies (11-4) have been held to five or less hits. UW has not hit a home run since Game 1 Friday against San Diego State.
Without any additional run support, every pitch mattered for Plain (6-2), who sent down the Cyclones (10-4) in order during the first five innings.
It took until the sixth inning for ISU to get its first baserunner of the game. UW shortstop Rylee Holtorf was the victim of a tricky hop, committing an error to allow the leadoff batter to reach base. The next batter fared similarly, hitting a high bouncing ball in Holtorf’s direction, but this one would go down as a base hit, with Holtorf having little chance to make a play.
With runners on first and second base, the Cyclones attempted to move them into scoring position with a bunt attempt, but Plain forced a few foul balls before recording a strikeout.
In the next at-bat, Iowa State dropped its ball of the game into the outfield grass off the bat of Carli Spelhaug, sending Kasey Simpson around third in an attempt to tie the game. UW center fielder Jadelyn Allchin charged on the ball and came up firing, throwing home to Cummings who applied the tag on Simpson in time to keep the Cyclones off the board.
Plain allowed two more baserunners in the seventh but ended the game with her ninth strikeout. Plain allowed four hits, walked none, and needed just 85 pitches to close out the complete game.
Despite the victory, the Mary Nutter Classic ends with offensive question marks looking over the Huskies, after their offensive had been lights-out in a 9-0 start to the season.
Washington has been shut out three times in the past six games and hit just two home runs in the same period, both against San Diego State on Friday. Outside of a five-run output against the Aztecs, the Huskies managed just four additional runs at the Mary Nutter Classic and finished with a .133 batting average on the weekend.
Head coach Heather Tarr attempted to spark the lineup Sunday, moving senior Sami Reynolds from her typical leadoff spot to third in the batting order. Freshman Kinsey Fiedler was slotted in at Reynolds’ place.
Next weekend, UW heads to the UNLV Tournament with two games against Houston, two against New Mexico State, and one versus hosts UNLV.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
