Plain records 1,000th career strikeout as UW earns sweep over No. 19 Oregon

The No. 11 Washington softball team continued its recent conference hot streak, sweeping No. 19 Oregon on the road Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win following another complete-game shutout by fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
Heading into Sunday’s game, Plain (14-4) needed seven strikeouts to surpass 1,000 for her collegiate career Plain delivered eight strikeouts in the shutout for her 14th victory and eighth shutout of the season. On top of being second all-time for strikeouts at UW with 1,001, Plain is now tied with Taran Alvelo at 102 career wins for the second-most in UW history.
As the top of the lineup struggled to get going, the Huskies got major contributions from the bottom half, earning big hits from junior Jadelyn Allchin and sophomore Jenn Cummings to take a 4-0 lead in four innings against Ducks starter Makenna Kliethermes (7-5). Senior Sami Reynolds drove in the final run in the sixth following a sacrifice fly to put Washington up 5-0.
After a slow first inning, the Huskies found themselves on the board in the second following a three-run bomb over the right field fence by Allchin to take the early 3-0 lead. With the Ducks threatening to score in the third, Allchin delivered defensively with a critical two-out catch in center field to keep them scoreless.
The bottom half of the Huskies’ lineup continued making big plays in the fourth inning, with a two-out single from Cummings to drive in Allchin and increase the lead to 4-0.
Washington nearly broke it open in the 5th inning with what appeared to be a two-run double from freshman Kinsey Fiedler, but it was determined a foul ball by mere inches, allowing Oregon to escape the inning without allowing any runs.
The bats continued to stay hot for Washington in the sixth after Cummings delivered with her second hit of the day to advance a runner to third, which was followed by Reynolds hitting a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 5-0.
Washington was able to rally behind Plain’s shutout with huge contributions from its younger players. Allchin went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs. Cummings also had her best day at the plate in conference play, batting 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Washington will look to carry this momentum to Tuesday when they play Seattle U at 6 p.m. before its three-game weekend series against Stanford.
