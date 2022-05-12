Plain strikes out 13 as UW outlasts No. 8 Arizona State

In a strong pitching battle from both sides, the No. 10 Washington softball team took on No. 4 Arizona State at home in the final series of the regular season, looking to bounce back from its series loss against Utah last weekend.
With the help of flawless defense and contributions from up and down the lineup, the Huskies rallied behind fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain in what was one of her best starts of the year, striking out 13 batters en route to a 3-1 win.
“It’s kind of like in football, you want all the phases of the game,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “And it was awesome that our team was able to do the pitching, the defense, and the hitting piece.”
Plain (18-5) started the game hot, striking out a pair of batters in the first inning and retiring the side in order. The Huskies (35-13, 14-8 Pac-12) were able to pick up a couple of hits in the first but could not put any early runs on the board as the Sun Devils’ (37-9, 18-4 Pac-12) starter Lindsay Lopez (11-3) pitched four innings.
The punchouts continued to pile on for Plain in the second inning, walking one but striking out three Sun Devils to retire the side. UW was unable to capitalize on the offensive end as the game remained scoreless heading into the third.
The defense delivered for Washington in the third inning, with Plain tallying another strikeout and a diving catch from senior shortstop Baylee Klingler to rob a hit at shortstop. Klingler’s diving play was reflective of her great defense all season, earning her All-Defensive team honors in the Pac-12.
“That was so cool, I literally turned around and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh Baylee!’ as she is full-on Superman in the air,” freshman third baseman Rylee Holtorf said. “She is so awesome and it is so much fun to play with her.”
After another quick scoreless inning offensively for the Huskies, the Sun Devils entered the top of the fourth looking to get their first hit on the board.
Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Cydney Sanders delivered for Arizona State.
After a leadoff walk to start the inning, Sanders hit a double to right-center field to drive in the first run of the game for either team off the Sun Devils first hit. With no outs and runners on second and third base, the Huskies needed Plain to come up clutch in the circle, and she did just that.
Plain got the first out with a strikeout and then in the ensuing at-bat, Sanders was caught in a rundown between home and third base for the second out, before the Huskies escaped the inning with Plain’s eighth strikeout.
“We needed to do whatever we could to keep [Sanders] there and make sure the next two, three whatever it was that came up, didn't get anything that was going to score them,” Plain said.
The action began to pick up for the Huskies’ offense in the bottom of the fifth inning, with a leadoff double from junior Kelley Lynch.
The freshmen in the bottom half of the lineup came up with big at-bats for the Huskies in the fifth, with an RBI single from Holtorf followed by an infield single from Kinsey Fiedler.
After a walk from sophomore Jenn Cummings, a pitching change was made by the Sun Devils as the Pac-12 Player of the Year Baylee Klingler came up to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. A grounder to the pitcher led to a 1-2-3 double play, leaving runners on second and third with two outs.
With two outs and two strikes, senior Madison Huskey hit a hard-hit single that skipped by the third baseman to drive in two runs to give the Huskies a 3-1 lead entering the sixth inning.
Plain continued to produce in the circle for UW in the sixth, striking the leadoff batter out and forcing back-to-back groundouts to end the inning, needing three more outs to put the game away.
Plain proceeded to strike out the side to secure the victory, giving UW a huge boost to open the series. Plain allowed only two hits, two walks, and one earned run, and a whopping 13 strikeouts, her highest total since striking out 14 on March 12 against Colorado State.
The Huskies will look to carry this momentum over as they face the Sun Devils in Game 2 of the final regular season home series on Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m.
Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.