Plain wins women’s Sports Star of the Year award

Capping off a historical tenure with the Washington softball team, fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain earned another accolade Thursday night with the win of the Seattle Sports Commission Sports Star of the Year award for women’s sports.
With some of Seattle’s biggest names in sports looking on, Plain accepted the award for the 2021 year, during which she led the nation in strikeouts, was named First Team All-American, and won Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year.
In her acceptance speech she thanked her teammates, family, and UW head coach Heather Tarr for “taking a chance on an Aussie that nobody knew.”
This season, the Australian native continued her 2021 reign, capping off her collegiate career with the second most wins and strikeouts in Washington history. The only person ahead of Plain in the UW record books is Danielle Lawrie, who won the same Sports Star of the Year award in 2007.
Plain and the Washington softball team closed out their season last Sunday, losing to Texas in the second game of regionals.
