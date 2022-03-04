Recent woes continue for UW in extra innings loss to Houston

Friday at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas marked the start of a new weekend and an opportunity for the No. 7 Washington softball team to put last weekend’s 2-3 record in the rear-view mirror.
But instead of reverting to its usual self versus lesser opponents, UW suffered its biggest upset of the season in a 5-4 loss to Houston.
The Huskies (12-5) could not provide junior pitcher Kelley Lynch any run support across the first five innings, failing to score until an RBI single from sophomore Jenn Cummings in the sixth at tied the game at 1-1.
Lynch, who had allowed just one hit in the first five innings, was tagged by the Cougars (7-9) in the bottom of the inning. A walk and a two-run home run from Bethany Busch was all it took for Houston to reclaim the lead.
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh inning down to its final out, one swing of the bat from Madison Huskey saved Washington for the time being. The senior hit her fourth home run of the season to left-center to give the Huskies a 4-3 lead, their first of the game.
Sophomore pitcher Sarah Willis looked to record the final three outs for UW, but it was Houston’s turn for its own late-inning magic, with two-out home run from Aspin Howie tying the game at four.
Heading to extra-innings, the Huskies couldn’t take advantage of the free baserunner on second base, leaving Willis stranded, lining out and flying out twice.
The Cougars didn’t have the same problem, as a single and a sacrifice fly was all it took against the Huskies’ fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain (7-3) to give Houston the win.
Friday’s loss marked Washington’s fifth defeat in seven games after opening the season 9-0. It also comes to a Houston side that recently lost to Houston Baptist and Texas A&M Corpus Christi last weekend will surely have an impact on Washington’s seeding come postseason. Last season, the Huskies’ seed was dropped by the selection committee for a similar nonconference loss to Nevada.
Klingler sets fire in Game 1
Facing New Mexico State in Game 1, Washington took advantage of some poor pitching, with senior Baylee Klingler’s seven RBIs leading the charge in a 14-3 victory.
The Huskies drew eight walks in the game, including five in an eight-run third inning to score their most runs of the season.
Klingler’s third grand slam of the season highlighted the third inning and broke the game wide open at 10-3, which provided UW a cushion after an uncharacteristic start from Plain.
Plain allowed three runs in the first two innings, including a two-run home run in the second inning that tied the game at three.
Luckily for the Huskies, the Aggies (2-7) were a victim of even worse pitching, as UW was hit by two pitches in addition to the eight walks.
Klingler hit her eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning, stretching the UW lead to 14-3 on a three-run shot to right field. Klingler's seven RBIs were the second-most in a single game in UW history.
Junior pitcher Brooke Nelson worked the final two innings for the Huskies, who won in five innings on run-rule.
Washington looks to bounce back from Friday’s split with two games Saturday, against Houston at 12:30 p.m. and UNLV at 5:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.