Reynolds in concussion protocol, UW announces

After being hit in the head by a pitch Friday during Washington’s softball game against Cal, senior outfielder Sami Reynolds was forced to exit the game and was out of the starting lineup Saturday for the first time in 57 games.
On Sunday, a UW softball spokesperson confirmed that Reynolds is in concussion protocol. There is no official timeline on her return.
Reynolds had started every game this season in left field this season for the Huskies before being replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Kinsey Fiedler on Saturday. Freshman Angie Yellen replaced Reynolds for the remainder of Friday’s game after the hit-by-pitch.
Through 25 games, Reynolds was batting .389, second-best on the team among qualified hitters, with four home runs and a 1.144 OPS. After batting second in UW’s first game of the season, Reynolds batted in the leadoff spot for the following 24 games.
Reynolds was named All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 and was named to the 2022 USA Softball National Team as an alternate.
Without Reynolds in the lineup, senior Baylee Klingler slid up one spot in the order to bat leadoff.
The Huskies look to split their conference-opening series in Berkeley, California against the Golden Bears on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m.
