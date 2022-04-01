Seven-run sixth inning helps UW snap five-game losing streak

Friday evening in the desert, the Washington softball offense found its mojo.
Looking to snap its five-game losing streak, No. 11 Washington headed to Tucson, Arizona to take on No. 19 Arizona, a team that was also struggling to find its footing in conference play with a six-game losing streak of its own.
In a wild back-and-forth affair that featured four lead changes, the Huskies smacked 13 hits and used a seven-run, two-out rally in the sixth inning to lead the way in a 12-7 victory over the Wildcats.
Freshman catcher Olivia Johnson highlighted a back-and-forth affair, going 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs and some nice defense behind the plate.
But early on, it seemed like Johnson might be the one to cost UW the game, wasting a prime scoring opportunity in the second inning due to some poor baserunning.
Johnson led off the inning with a double to the wall in right-center, which freshman Kinsey Fiedler followed with her own double.
Despite Fiedler’s hit going well over the center fielder’s head and all the way to the wall, Johnson misjudged the ball and tried to tag up at second base, anticipating a catch, and wound up at third base instead of coming around to score.
For a minute, it looked like Johnson’s baserunning error wouldn’t matter, as junior Kelley Lynch was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat to load the bases with no outs, but freshman Rylee Holtorf struck out, Lynch was picked off at first base, and sophomore Lilly Agan flew out to left field to end the threat.
The Wildcats (19-11, 0-7 Pac-12) struck first in the bottom of the third inning, using a single, a sacrifice bunt, and a single to take a 1-0 lead off of UW fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain.
The Huskies (21-10, 2-5 Pac-12) immediately responded, with Johnson sending her first home run of the night over the wall in left field to tie the game at 1-1.
Johnson’s homer kicked off a game filled with the long ball, with Paige Dimler helping Arizona reclaim a 3-1 lead with a two-run shot off of Plain in the top of the fourth.
Two-out rallies became a theme for UW in the fifth inning, with a sac fly from senior Madison Huskey being followed by Johnson’s second homer of the game, a two-run moonshot well over the wall in center field. Her eighth home run of the season gave UW its first lead of the game at 4-3.
Washington scored once more in the inning to make it 5-3, with Fiedler proving her speed, legging out a double and ten coming around to score on an error on the ensuing at-bat.
The Wildcats reeled off their own two-out rally in the bottom of the inning, as Plain’s career-worst performance continued in the fifth inning.
Carlie Scupin hit a two-run home run deep over the wall in center field, tying the game at five, and Plain exited following a walk in the ensuing at-bat.
Struggles continued for UW’s pitchers as junior Brooke Nelson (4-0) was tagged for three straight singles in relief of Plain. Two runners came around to score, one of which was charged to Plain, to give a 7-5 lead back to UA.
Plain finished the night allowing six runs in 4 2/3 innings, the most runs she has allowed in a conference game in her career.
Washington decided it had enough of the back-and-forth in the sixth inning behind another two-out rally.
It looked like the Huskies might go down quickly in the inning after two straight outs and senior Sami Reynolds — who was returning to the lineup after a five-game absence due to a concussion — grounded one to the pitcher, but Reynolds legged out an infield single to bring the tying run to the plate.
Huskey immediately made UA pitcher Devyn Netz (8-5) pay, smoking a triple to the wall in left-center.
Following Huskey’s triple, five straight Huskies reached base, including an double from Fiedler, a 2-RBI single from Lynch, and a three-run home run from junior pinch hitter Jadelyn Allchin that made it 12-7 Washington.
Allchin’s homer was just her fourth hit of the season, but her second straight clutch home run in conference play after a game-winning long ball against Cal two weeks ago.
Fiedler finished the night 4 for 4 at the plate.
Fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore worked the final two innings for UW, sending down UA in order twice through to secure the win.
The Huskies look to take the series Saturday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m.
