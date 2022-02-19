Three-run seventh inning caps UW comeback over No. 7 Oklahoma State

For a moment, it looked like the No. 5 Washington softball team’s undefeated season might come to an end.
But then senior Madison Huskey stepped to the plate.
Trailing 6-4 in the top of the seventh inning, Huskey unloaded on a 1-2 pitch, sending the ball over the fence in center field for a two-run home run, pulling UW even with No. 7 Oklahoma State.
Following Husey’s game-tying long ball, senior Baylee Klingler capped off three straight infield hits with a sharp line drive to third base, forcing an errant throw to first and plating the eventual game-winning run in a wild 7-6 Washington victory.
Before the late-game heroics, controversial calls filled the first six innings.
Playing its most back-and-forth game of the season, the Huskies (9-0) had to count on a number of pitchers to get the job done. Sophomore Sarah Willis got the start for the Huskies and was helped out with the first close call of the game.
In the second inning, Willis allowed a leadoff single to Oklahoma State star transfer Miranda Elish. Another single moved Elish to second, and then she tried to score from second on the third single of the inning, but was gunned down at home by Huskey.
It appeared Elish got under the tag from UW freshman catcher Jenn Cummings, but the call would stand, much to the disgust of Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski.
An inning later, Willis provided her own offense with a 2-RBI single to put the Huskies ahead 2-0. It appeared that UW might extend the lead further, but Willis was called out at home trying to score on a bunt from Huskey. The ball squirted out of the glove of Cowgirl catcher Julia Cottrill, though, but home plate umpire Liz Hammerschmidt deemed Cottrill held onto the ball for long enough.
The Cowgirls (5-4) didn’t take long to respond. Elish got revenge with a two-run single of her own in the bottom of the third inning, forcing a pitching change from UW as fifth-year senior Pat Moore took over.
Oklahoma State jumped in front at 3-2, making contact with Moore’s second pitch and scoring on a fielder’s choice.
Hammerschmidt’s calls were again controversial in the fifth inning, this time from the strike zone, as Washington left the bases loaded, striking out on two straight borderline pitches from Cowgirl starter Kelly Maxwell, including a 3-2 pitch to freshman Olivia Johnson that ended the inning.
Moore (2-0) surrendered her first earned run in the bottom of the fifth, with Elish pushing the Oklahoma State lead to 4-2 with another RBI. Moore allowed three runs on seven hits across 3 2/3 innings.
Elish (1-3) took over in the circle in the sixth inning, and that’s where things began to unwind for the Cowgirls.
Washington took advantage of an error and a passed ball, with Klingler lacing a ball to the fence for a double and cutting the lead in half. Highly-touted freshman Kinsey Fiedler came up with the biggest moment of her young career, tying the game at 4-4 with a single to score Klingler.
Oklahoma State responded again in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs on four hits off of Moore, but it was UW that threw the final punch with its seventh inning rally.
Junior Brooke Nelson recorded the save, striking out two Cowgirls to end the game after a leadoff four-pitch walk.
Klingler provides difference in pitcher’s duel
Following a 20-run output across two games Friday, the UW offense took a 180-degree turn in Game 1 Saturday.
In a pitcher’s duel between fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain and Texas Tech starter Erna Carlin, UW managed just two hits.
Prior to the sixth inning, a single from senior Megan Vandegrift was the Huskies’ only offense, but one swing of the bat from Klingler broke a scoreless tie, proving to be the difference in a 1-0 Washington victory.
Although Plain (4-0) extended her scoreless start to the season to 25 innings, she had to work around seven hits, leaving 10 Red Raiders stranded. The Australian recorded a season-high nine strikeouts, needing 123 pitches to complete her fourth complete game shutout of the year.
The Red Raiders (3-6) were able to shut down the Huskies’ hot bats for most of the game. Texas Tech starting pitcher Emma Carlin did not allow a hit for the first 3 1/3 innings.
Leading off the sixth inning, Klingler worked a full count, then was able to get just enough of an outside pitch from Carlin (1-1) to send the ball over the fence in center field for her fourth home run of the weekend and fifth on the season.
Plain completed the shutout with two strikeouts and a groundout in the seventh.
Washington wraps up its weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with a 7 a.m. first pitch against No. 15 Clemson.
