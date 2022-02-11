Top of UW order shines in run-ruling of No. 8 Arkansas

After recording a career-high 337 strikeouts in 2021, Gabbie Plain doesn’t look to be slowing down in 2022.
The fifth-year senior pitcher for the No. 7 Washington softball team made her season debut Friday evening in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against No. 8 Arkansas and wasted no time picking up where she left off last season.
Plain struck out the side in her first inning of work, as the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year kicked off her final collegiate campaign with a complete game shutout of the Razorbacks in an 8-0 Huskies victory.
The top of the Washington order was the catalyst for the offense, with the top three hitters — seniors Sami Reynolds and Baylee Klinger, and freshman Olivia Johnson — going 6 for 8 with eight RBIs.
Johnson ended the game on run-rule, with a three-run home run to center field — her third in as many collegiate games — in the bottom of the sixth inning. The freshman catcher is now 6 for 6 in her collegiate career with eight RBIs.
The scoring began in the bottom of the second for UW, as senior outfielder Madison Huskey led off the inning with a single into left field. The Razorbacks (2-1) nearly got out of the inning with two straight outs and a ground ball, but a hustle play from sophomore Lilly Agan forced an error and kept the inning alive.
Bringing up the top of the order, the Huskies (3-0) took advantage, as Reynolds pushed across the first run of the game with a bloop shot that fell in between three Razorbacks in center field. Klingler wasted no time driving in Reynolds and Agan in the ensuing at-bat, sending the first pitch into left field and putting UW up 3-0.
Washington wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the sixth inning, but it wouldn’t matter, as Plain (1-0) dominated opposing batters, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out seven.
Before Johnson’s game-ending home run, UW added two more earlier in the inning, as Reynolds hit an RBI single and Agan scored again on a wild pitch.
That marked the end of the night for Arkansas' starting pitcher Chenise Delce (0-1), before Lauren Howell entered the game and surrendered the home run to Johnson.
UW scores early in Game 1
Before its win over Arkansas, Washington took on Long Beach State earlier in the day.
The Huskies had no problems dispatching the overmatched opposition, scoring runs in each of the first three innings on way to an 8-3 victory over the Sharks.
Fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore got the start for the Huskies and worked five scoreless innings. She allowed two walks, two hits and struck out three Sharks (1-1).
The UW offense clicked from the start, with three straight hits to open the game. Klingler drove in the first run of the game for UW in the bottom of the first, scoring Reynolds on a single.
Washington stretched the lead in the following inning, courtesy of sophomore Sarah Willis.
Willis put a good swing on a 2-0 pitch, driving the ball to the fence in center field, but it scraped off the center fielder’s glove and over the fence for a two-run home run to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Huskey added another run in the third inning with an RBI fly out, making it 4-0 and marking the end of the night for Long Beach State starting pitcher Shelby Frutoz (0-1).
After going quiet in the bottom of the fourth, the Huskies added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a RBI single from Huskey and two-run single from Willis.
With a 7-0 lead, Moore (1-0) was pulled in favor of Willis, who came in from her starting position in center field. In her one inning of work, Willis allowed four hits and three runs — two one of which was unearned — as her defense plagued her with two errors.
Freshman Angie Yellen added her first collegiate RBI on a sac fly to center field in the bottom of the sixth, extending the UW lead to 8-3.
Junior Brooke Nelson recorded the final three outs for UW in the circle, recording two strikeouts.
Washington will play Rutgers on Saturday at 1 p.m. before a rematch with Arkansas at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.