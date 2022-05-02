Trio of sixth-inning homers propel Washington to 11th straight win

Playing its fourth game in four days on a rainy Monday morning, the Washington softball team was given an unexpected test, clinging to a 2-1 lead over Utah Valley after four innings.
But any fears of an uncharacteristic loss were stifled in the bottom of the fifth inning, when UW clubbed three home runs and six runs total, putting the game out of reach with an 8-1 lead.
Washington would score another run in the bottom of the sixth, and what was once a tight contest resulted in a run-rule victory for its 11th straight win, 9-1 at Husky Softball Stadium.
UW head coach Heather Tarr took the result as an extension of continued improvement as the team continues to win.
“I just think our team is evolving,” Tarr said. “The pitching staff is really coming into their own, solidifying our rhythm and our game.”
The pitching on Monday was provided entirely by UW junior starting pitcher Kelley Lynch, who shut down the Utah Valley bats from the start.
Lynch (7-3) did not allow a hit in the first three innings, before allowing one run in the top of the fourth inning off a solo home run.
It was the only hit Lynch allowed to the Wolverines (20-23, 10-12 WAC), as she blanked them in the final two frames, finishing with a career-high 16 strikeouts and allowed just one hit, one run, and two walks.
“It feels good, just kind of build off each appearance really,” Lynch said. “So, getting a milestone I guess and then onto the next one, so yeah it’s been really good,”
Despite the gem from Lynch, the Huskies (33-11, 12-6 Pac-12) needed offense, and they looked no further than senior Baylee Klingler to ignite the bats.
After providing UW its first two runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the first and an RBI double in the bottom of the third, Klingler came up to bat again in the bottom of the fifth, with the Huskies holding a narrow 2-1 lead.
With senior Sami Reynolds on first base, Klingler left no doubt with a mammoth home run that was crushed over the center field wall, giving Washington some breathing room with a 4-1 lead.
Klingler finished the game 3 for 4 with four RBI, adding to her outworldly 2022 season in which she has clubbed 21 home runs alongside a .450 batting average. She is just four home runs away from tying the UW single-season record.
“We’re just figuring out how to play together, and what works for us,” Klingler said. “Just kind of a fresh group of players, and we’re fitting the mold now.”
Klingler’s fifth inning home run proved to be contagious for the Huskies, as senior Madison Huskey followed suit with a home run on the next at-bat, and freshman Olivia Johnson completed the triad with a 2-RBI home run later in the inning. Sophomore Lilly Agan singled to score a run, and Washington had all but sealed the game with an 8-1 lead after the fifth inning.
The nail in the coffin came in the bottom of the sixth, when senior Megan Vandegrift entered to pinch hit, and doubled home the winning run as the run rule was called to punctuate the UW victory.
As the regular season winds down, Klingler and the Huskies will look to stay hot with just two series left before entering postseason play.
“I think just, playing for each other and going all out every game, I think that if we do that, and play Husky softball it’s all gonna work out for us,” Klingler said.
Washington will have a few days off before heading to Salt Lake City to face Utah for its final road series of the season, beginning Friday, May 6, at 4 p.m.
