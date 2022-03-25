UW can’t overcome early deficit against UCLA in 3-2 loss

Returning to Husky Softball Stadium on Friday afternoon for its first Pac-12 home game in front of paid spectators since May 11, 2019, the No. 9 Washington softball team had little time to settle into the comfort of its own home.
The nation’s No. 3 team, UCLA, struck right away, scoring three runs in the first inning, which proved to be just enough, as a UW comeback fell short in a 3-2 defeat.
“Tough game to lose in that way,” UW head coach Heather Tarr said. “But I’m proud of our girls for battling back after a tough first inning, responding right away and scoring a little bit later too.”
Fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain got the start for the Huskies (20-8, 1-3 Pac-12) and was challenged with keeping pace with the Bruins’ own ace: Megan Faraimo.
Neither pitcher got the best start, each allowing two hits in the first inning, but Plain’s (9-4) recent struggles hitting the strike zone continued, as a leadoff walk came home to score after a single from Savannah Pola and an RBI double from Delanie Wisz.
UCLA wouldn’t get another hit in the inning, but an RBI groundout from Maya Brady and a wild pitch from Plain brought home two more runs to give the Bruins (26-3, 4-0 Pac-12) a 3-0 lead before the Huskies even picked up their bats.
Unlike Plain, Faraimo’s (12-1) first inning struggles weren’t as costly. Just one run scored on a one-out solo home run from senior Baylee Klingler that snuck just inside the foul pole to trim the UCLA lead to 3-1. It was Klingler’s 14th homer of the season.
“I was just looking for a ball I could crush,” Klingler said. “That’s usually my go-to plan, and it just worked out for me on that one.”
Senior Madison Huskey doubled to follow Klingler’s home run, but it would be Washington’s last hit until the fifth inning, as Faraimo retired 10 Huskies in a row at one point.
Plain settled in after the chaotic first inning, striking out eight and allowing just three more hits on the night, which gave UW a chance to cut into the UCLA lead.
In the fifth inning, Klingler — who entered the weekend second in the nation in RBIs — struck again.
After freshman Kinsey Fiedler drew a two-out, eight-pitch walk and advanced to second on a ball in the dirt, Klingler hunted Faraimo’s riseball, shooting a single into center field, just enough to score the speedy Fiedler from second.
But Faraimo proved why she is an All-American, striking out five of the final seven UW hitters to keep UW at bay. Washington got just three hits off of Faraimo, two of which came from Klingler.
“[Faraimo] just believes in her stuff,” Tarr said. “She’s got multiple pitches that can be in multiple locations. It looks a little bit easier than it is, when you’re watching, but when you get in there there’s some deception that makes it a little bit tough.”
The loss marked Plain's first back-to-back regular season losses since 2018 and UW's first three-game losing streak since 2019.
The Huskies will look to avoid losing their fifth-straight series to the Bruins in Game 2 on Saturday, March 26. First pitch is at 3 p.m.
Other notes:
UW was without senior left fielder Sami Reynolds for the third straight game after she took a pitch to the helmet last Friday against Cal. There is no timeline for her return, but Tarr is "hopeful" she can return at some point this weekend.
Plain rolled her ankle attempting to field a ground ball in the top of the seventh inning but stayed in for the remainder of the game.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
