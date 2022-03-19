UW loses to Cal for first time since 2016 in walk-off fashion

Knotted at 3-3 with Cal, the No. 7 Washington softball team was desperate for offense Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, California.
Cal starting pitcher Sona Hilajian had neutralized the UW offense for five straight innings, putting the pressure on the Huskies’ own pitchers to keep pace with the arm of Hilajian.
For 6 2/3 innings, Washington was able to do so, one out away from entering extra innings, but Cal’s Acacia Anders spoiled the potential series victory for UW. Anders tagged an 0-1 pitch from UW fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore over the wall in right field to give the Bears a 4-3 win in walk-off fashion and snap the Huskies’ eight-game winning streak.
Hilajian (11-2) completely shut down Washington’s bats, allowing just one additional hit after the second inning, shutting the Huskies (20-6) out for the final five innings and allowing the Bears (19-9) to claw their way back into the game.
For the second straight day Washington put itself in a 2-0 hole against Cal — as an error and some fluke hits in the first inning gave the Bears a lead — and for the second straight day the Huskies got a go-ahead home run to respond.
Unlike Friday’s late-inning rally courtesy of junior Jadelyn Allchin’s bat, Saturday’s go-ahead home run came earlier, in the second inning from senior Baylee Klingler to make it 3-2. It was Klingler’s 13th home run of the season and her 42nd RBI.
Cal responded off of UW starting pitcher Kelley Lynch in the third inning to make it 3-3, but the game entered a stalemate for the next three frames as Washington used three pitchers, Moore (4-1), Lynch, and junior Brooke Nelson, to match Hilajian’s performance.
After Lynch started the game, allowing three runs across 3 2/3 innings, Nelson left two of Lynch’s runners stranded in the fourth inning and recorded three straight outs in the fifth before Moore looked to close out her second straight game.
Moore retired the first five Bears hitters she faced, but Anders squared up a pitch left out over the zone, sending the ball over the fence and the Cal faithful into a frenzy, ending their 13-game losing streak to UW with a walk-off home run.
The Huskies finished with just four hits, but were plagued by their inability to take advantage of five walks, leaving all five runners stranded. The team was without senior left fielder and leadoff hitter Sami Reynolds after she was hit by a pitch Friday and was forced to exit the game.
Washington looks to avoid its first series loss to Cal since 2015 in the rubber match Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m.
