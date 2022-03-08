UW run-rules Robert Morris in home opener

The No. 7 Washington softball team put on a show for the first home crowd it has seen since May 2019 behind an electric start from the offense and a dominant showcase from junior starting pitcher Brooke Nelson.
After Nelson (2-0) surrendered a hit to the first Robert Morris batter she faced, she never looked back, proceeding to toss a one-hit, five-inning shutout in an 11-0 run-rule victory at Husky Softball Stadium.
The Huskies (16-5) scored runs in all four innings, with seven different Huskies tallying RBIs, including a two-run home run from freshman Kinsey Fiedler, and triples from senior Baylee Klingler and freshman Angie Yellen.
“It’s great that we can get contributions up and down the lineup,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “I think we’ve been waiting a little bit for that to happen in a game.”
The Huskies got off to a hot start, as senior Sami Reynolds scored off a double to left field from freshman Olivia Johnson in the first, and a two-run home run to right from Fiedler in the second inning.
RMU starting pitcher Dana Vatakis (2-3) was unable to record an out in the third inning before getting pulled.
Washington’s hot start didn’t slow down there, with an explosive four-run third inning. Nelson hit a two-run single to right, followed by a two-run triple later in the inning from Yellen.
The Huskies proceeded to put the game out of reach for the Colonials (10-6) in the fourth, with another four-run inning that started with an RBI triple from Klingler. Senior Madison
Huskey and sophomore Sarah Willis both contributed with RBIs, with the final run coming home off a throwing error from the catcher.
Nelson excelled both offensively and defensively Tuesday night, driving in two runs while also tossing her first career complete-game shutout. After driving in just two runs in her first 103 career games, Nelson has put up four RBIs in her past two games.
“It’s nice to be able to see the ball from the offensive side and the defensive side,” Nelson said.
Washington will travel to Fort Collins, Colorado as it plays a doubleheader on Friday, March 11 against Northern Colorado at 11:30 a.m. and Colorado State at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
