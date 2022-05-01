UW’s winning streak hits 10 behind another complete game from Plain

Gabbie Plain was sensational once again for the No. 10 Washington softball team on Sunday afternoon, as the fifth-year senior pitcher followed up on three consecutive complete-game shutouts with another complete game to help UW complete the series sweep against No. 21 Stanford with a 3-1 victory.
It was a pitching battle between both teams early, as Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter (20-9) had a very strong outing, only allowing two hits and three runs — two earned — through six innings.
Washington’s offense did its job taking advantage of scoring opportunities from walks and errors despite the slow day of hitting. Despite only totalling two hits, the Huskies (32-11, 12-6 Pac-12) drew three walks and advanced on two errors.
Plain (16-4) continues to deliver for the Huskies. She extended her consecutive scoreless inning streak to 26 before conceding her first run of the game in the fifth inning. Plain’s ability to overcome mistakes has played a huge role in the Huskies’ success this season.
“Every single batter you come up against could literally put you out of the park, so it’s a very good motivator to miss the barrel,” Plain said. “But also understanding that even if they do get a hit, I know that the team has my back.”
The game started with a slow start from both teams, with Plain delivering a quick 1-2-3 inning and senior Baylee Klingler producing the lone single for the Huskies but ultimately failing to convert a run.
Neither team scored in the second as well, after the Cardinal (32-16, 8-10 Pac-12) left their first baserunner of the game on the bases following a leadoff single, and a quick three outs for Vawter kept the game scoreless through two innings.
The action began to ramp up for Washington in the third.
The bases were loaded with no outs for the Huskies as Klingler hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track while freshman Rylee Holtorf tagged up and scored. Freshman Kinsey Fiedler scored following an RBI fielder's choice from senior Madison Huskey to put the Huskies up 2-0.
Washington did not finish its scoring there, as the Huskies picked up right where they left off in the bottom of the fourth.
Junior Jadelyn Allchin lasered a leadoff single into right field, and a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Jenn Cummings saw Allchin advance all the way to third base.
Immediately after, junior Kelley Lynch laid down another bunt for the Huskies, resulting in what appeared to be an out at home, but the ball barely escaped Vawter’s glove on the tag to allow Allchin to score from third and Lynch to reach first by fielder’s choice. Washington increased its lead to 3-0 through four innings.
Stanford found itself on the scoreboard for the first time this series in the top of the fifth inning after a triple to left field scored a runner from first. Washington’s defense successfully completed damage control as Holtorf made a great catch to force out number three.
Following a quiet bottom half of the fifth inning for the Huskies, they found themselves with a 3-1 lead heading into the sixth. A Stanford single was the lone hit in the sixth inning for either team as it all came down to Plain on the mound to close out the game.
As usual, Plain delivered, shutting down the final three batters to secure her 16th win of the season and completing her fourth straight complete game for the Huskies. Plain finished her complete game allowing four hits, a walk, and a run, while striking out nine batters.
Washington has now won 10 games in a row and swept three straight conference series. The Huskies sit at third place in the conference standings with two weeks remaining in Pac-12 play.
UW will look to extend its winning streak and carry on its momentum as it faces Utah Valley on Monday, May 2 at 11 a.m. before hitting the road to Utah this weekend.
Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
