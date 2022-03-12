UW smacks nine home runs in pair of victories

Senior Baylee Klingler tied the UW single game record for home runs as the No. 7 Washington softball team clobbered Northern Colorado 15-2 Saturday morning in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Huskies (18-5) hit seven home runs in just five innings as the game ended in run-rule, setting a new season-high for runs scored.
Washington’s time in Colorado was scheduled to begin Friday, but cold weather conditions led to cancellations and just a three-game weekend beginning Saturday instead of Friday.
Despite temperatures starting out just around 50 degrees, the Huskies’ bats were hot from the start, with Klingler hitting her first home run in the game’s opening inning.
Klingler hit her second homer in the second inning and cleared the fences again in the fifth. All three were two-run home runs. She became just the third UW player to ever hit three home runs in a game. Klingler’s 38 RBIs lead the nation and she is up to 12 homers on the season.
Four other Huskies hit home runs: senior Madison Huskey, junior Brooke Nelson, freshman Angie Yellen, and freshman Kinsey Fiedler.
Nelson’s home run was the first of her career and Fiedler made it a second game in a row with a home run.
Four Huskies were not retired all game, as Klingler went 4 for 4, Yellen 3 for 3, Nelson 2 for 2, and Fiedler 2 for 2 with two walks.
Junior pitcher Kelley Lynch (3-2) picked up the victory, allowing just one hit and one run across four innings, striking out six. Nelson recorded the final three outs in the circle.
UW handles Colorado state in Game 2
In the afternoon game against Colorado State, UW got a season-high strikeout total from fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain and two more home runs from its offense in a 6-3 victory.
Freshman Rylee Holtorf started the scoring in the second inning, smacking her first career home run, a three-run shot to right field, that scored Lynch and senior Megan Vandegrift.
Three pitches later, senior Sami Reynolds followed up with a solo blast to make it 4-0.
Offense was at a premium for the remainder of the game for the Huskies, with just four more hits across the final five innings. UW did manage to plate two more in the fifth inning on a 2-RBI single from Lynch.
The Rams (7-13) were able to chip away at the lead late, getting a two-out, two-run home run in the sixth inning and put another run across in the seventh to make it 6-3, but Plain (9-2) ended the game with her 14th and final strikeout of the day. She was charged for just one earned run following a sixth inning error, lowering her ERA to 1.47.
UW takes on Northern Colorado again Sunday, March 13 at 8:15 a.m. to wrap up the weekend.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
