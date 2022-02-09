UW softball hoping to make most of nonconference play in 2022

When the NCAA softball tournament bracket was announced last May, Washington made sure to express its disappointment.
After being ranked inside the Top 5 for much of the year, the Huskies were revealed as the 16th seed for the tournament. UW reacted by walking out of its selection show watch party, which was being broadcast on ESPN.
With head coach Heather Tarr, fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, and the rest of the Huskies returning to a much more typical nonconference schedule in 2022 — eight opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25 — the team is hoping to gain the attention of the selection committee from the very first pitch.
“What we want to do this year is take advantage of every single game that we get,” Plain said. “Try and crush it out of the park and make sure they know who Husky softball is. Just leave it all out on the field.”
Last year, the NCAA selection committee told UW that its early-season loss to unranked Nevada had a big impact on its overall seeding for the postseason. UW’s 2021 nonconference slate was much weaker than normal, with no games against Top 25 teams due to COVID-19 scheduling restrictions, but Washington finished second in the competitive Pac-12, behind only UCLA.
This season, an unranked nonconference loss won’t hurt the Huskies as much, so long as they are able to beat other top-ranked nonconference foes and prove the uncharacteristic losses to be anomalies.
“Lessons learned about the schedule, about how things maybe played out,” Tarr said. “[I] still don’t fully understand, but that’s OK, totally over it and onto the next. There’s so much different vibes this year, not in a bad or good way, it’s just a different group. You’re very forward-thinking and onto the next era with this group.”
But scheduling tactics isn’t the only lesson that the Huskies learned in 2021.
Despite being bounced from the NCAA tournament in the Super Regionals by eventual national champion Oklahoma, Washington’s games in Norman, Oklahoma served as a new opportunity for many Huskies, youth and veteran alike, to play in a hostile environment.
After playing in front of no paid spectators for the entire regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions, UW was tasked with playing No. 1 Oklahoma in front of a sold-out crowd.
Plain hit three batters in her first inning in front of the Sooner faithful, and the Huskies made several uncharacteristic errors with the ecstatic crowd rooting against them.
“We had been playing in front of a very small group of parents,” Plain said. “Going from that to a crowd that was riled up, pretty much the entire scene wanted you to lose and the other team to win. There was red everywhere. I definitely think it was a little shock[ing] to be in that environment again.”
As fans return to the stands this season, Plain and the rest of the UW pitching staff is hoping to learn from last year’s experience and use it to its advantage this season
“Half of the pitching group was young ones that hadn’t had that experience,” Plain said. “So everyone’s coming back stronger and more mentally prepared to face whoever we need to face at any one time.”
Ranked No. 7 heading into the 2022 season, the opportunity to make a statement is imminent, as Washington plays eight ranked opponents in its first 14 games, including two games against No. 8 Arkansas, this weekend at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
“The only thing that we’ve been told is to absolutely leave no doubt with any game that we’re playing,” Plain said.
