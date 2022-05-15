UW softball to host NCAA Regionals as No. 13 overall seed

The Washington softball team was selected as the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host NCAA Regionals for the seventh consecutive season.
UW was ranked in the top-10 of national polls for much of the season but consecutive series losses to Utah and Arizona State to end the season dropped UW down closer to its ratings percentage index (RPI).
The Huskies (35-15, 14-10 Pac-12) finished third in the Pac-12 Conference. UW went 16-10 against top-25 opponents this season.
The Seattle Regional is headlined by Texas and will feature Patriot League tournament champions Lehigh and Big Sky tournament champions Weber State. Washington's first game of the postseason is Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. against Lehigh at Husky Softball Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
UW has not played any of the teams in its regional this season.
Game 1: Fri. 2:30pm
Texas/Weber State
Game 2: Fri. 5pm
UW/Lehigh
Game 3 (winner's bracket): Sat. 2pm
Game 4 (loser's bracket): Sat. 4:30pm
Game 5 (loser Game 3 v winner Game 4): Sat. 7 pm
Regional final: Sun. 3pm & 5:30pm (if necessary)
If Washington is able to make it out of the regional round, it will likely travel to face No. 4 seed Arkansas, assuming the Razorbacks are able to advance from their regional. The Huskies are 2-0 versus the Razorbacks this season.
Last season, UW advanced out of its regional before falling to eventual national champions Oklahoma in Super Regionals on the Sooners’ home turf.
The Huskies will be looking to make it back to the Women’s College World Series after three straight appearances from 2017-19, a streak which was snapped last year.
In order to advance deep into the postseason, the Huskies will need a lot more from their pitching, which has struggled as of late.
Fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain, while still effective, has had the worst season of her career, with a 2.02 ERA behind career-high walks and home runs surrendered with 53 and 14, respectively. Plain has pitched by far the most innings on the team with 159 1/3.
The troubles have been behind Plain for UW, where junior Kelley Lynch has been inconsistent. Lynch has bounced between strong, strikeout-heavy performances and walk-plagued starts that result in an early lead for opponents. She has a 3.73 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
From the bullpen, fifth-year senior Pat Moore has provided 53 innings of work, posting a 3.30 ERA.
Washington’s bats will need help after the top of the order.
Seniors Baylee Klingler and Madison Huskey batted .378 and .329 in conference play, respectively, but no other qualified Washington player hit over .256 in Pac-12 games.
Senior Sami Reynolds has hit alongside Klingler and Huskey at the top of the order, but her average dropped from .394 to .333 after hitting just .230 in Pac-12 play.
The rest of the UW lineup has had its moments of brilliance, but also long stretches where it looks outmatched by opponents. Freshmen Kinsey Fiedler and Olivia Johnson have displayed some pop, along with junior Jadelyn Allchin, and the Huskies will need large contributions from all three in postseason play.
Washington has now qualified for the postseason in 28 straight seasons and all 18 years under head coach Heather Tarr. 2022 marks the 12th that the Huskies will serve as Regional hosts with Tarr at the helm.
