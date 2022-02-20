UW sputters against Clemson’s Cagle for first loss of season

Wrapping up the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational on Sunday, the No. 6 Washington softball team had no answers for No. 15 Clemson’s Valerie Cagle, managing just four hits against the reigning ACC Player of the Year in a 2-0 loss.
Cagle (4-2) caused all sorts of problems for Washington’s red-hot offense, striking out 10 Huskies and allowing just one runner to advance past second base.
The Huskies (9-1) started their own ace in Gabbie Plain, but the Tigers managed just enough off UW’s fifth-year senior, scoring a run on three hits in the second inning, snapping Plain’s (4-1) season-opening shutout streak at 26 2/3 innings.
Plain mostly neutralized the Tigers (6-3) from the third inning forward, outside of a solo home run in the sixth inning, but the Huskies couldn’t manage anything off the locked-in Cagle.
Washington’s best chance came in the sixth inning when head coach Heather Tarr opted for a couple of pinch hitters, looking to throw off Cagle. After senior Baylee Klingler reached on an error, sophomore Lilly Agan was inserted into the lineup and promptly drew a four-pitch walk, as the Huskies had two runners on base for the first time all morning.
After Klingler was out on a fielder’s choice, Tarr subbed in senior left-handed slap hitter Megan Vandegrift, who appeared to beat out an infield single, but was called out at first, ending the Huskies’ threat in the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cagle provided her own insurance run, with a two-out solo home run off of Plain on a 1-0 pitch that hung up in the strike zone, making it 2-0.
With the Huskies down to their last out, Tarr continued to go to the bench, calling on junior Brooke Nelson with two outs and one on, but Nelson fared as many other Huskies did Sunday morning, striking out on a nasty pitch from Cagle.
Washington wrapped up its weekend in Florida 3-1 versus ranked opponents and 4-1 overall. The schedule won’t get any easier for the Huskies, who head to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Challenge in Cathedral City, California next weekend. UW will take on No. 17 Missouri and another team that will likely be ranked in next week’s Top 25 in Northwestern.
