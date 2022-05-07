UW unable to bounce back as offense struggles in walk-off loss at Utah

The No. 9 Washington softball team looked to bounce back Saturday following a loss at Utah which snapped its 11-game winning streak.
The Huskies offense ultimately fell flat all game, despite delivering clutch at-bats down the stretch to keep them alive, they could never generate a threatening offense throughout the game to help them pull away from the Utes, losing 4-3.
Utah (26-24, 8-12 Pac-12) struck first early, with Julia Jimenez taking Kelley Lynch (7-4) deep to left field to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Huskies (33-13, 12-8 Pac-12) managed to pick up their first hit of the game in the second inning after a single from junior Jadelyn Allchin. Kelley Lynch reached first following a two-out error by Utah’s shortstop and allowed freshman Rylee Holtorf to hit an RBI single the following at-bat. The Huskies still trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the second.
Senior Sami Reynolds got the inning started for the Huskies with a leadoff single in the top of the third, and senior Baylee Klingler responded with a single of her own. A sacrifice bunt from Madison Huskey advanced the runners to second and third before the Utes pulled their starting pitcher with one out in the third.
A strikeout and a pop-out to center would end the top half of the inning with the Huskies still trailing 2-1 after leaving two runners in scoring position.
UW would proceed to escape any trouble in the bottom half of the inning, with Allchin catching a ball that was inches away from Jimenez, who hit her second home run of the day for the Utes, leaving a runner on third to end the inning.
The bats continued to struggle for the Huskies after another quick inning with no hits and took the Utes to the bottom of the fourth.
They would proceed to extend their lead over the Huskies with a bases-loaded single that bounced right off of Holtorf’s glove at third base. A double play orchestrated by Klingler allowed UW to escape the inning while minimizing damage, still trailing 3-1.
On a night where the bats had not been producing any power, sophomore Jenn Cummings kept the Huskies alive, hitting a leadoff solo home run. to left field. The Huskies still trailed the Utes 3-2 after failing to get another baserunner in the fifth inning.
Utah got back-to-back walks to put two base runners on second and third, but UW’s defense was able to stop the bleeding, getting the third out and leaving two base runners on base.
With one out in the top of the sixth and a runner on first, a ground ball from Allchin to second base that could have potentially resulted in a double play was bobbled by Utah second baseman Aliya Belarde and allowed both runners to advance safely to first and second.
When Washington needed it the most, fifth-year senior Pat Moore delivered, hitting an RBI single right up the middle to score freshman Kinsey Fiedler and tie the game at 3-3.
The Huskies took advantage of defensive errors from the Utes, and entered the bottom of the sixth needing to prevent them from taking back the lead. Utah proceeded to leave another runner in scoring position as UW had the top of their order to lead off the seventh.
But UW’s offense proceeded to fall flat when they needed it the most, leaving Klingler stranded on first and giving Utah a golden opportunity to win it in the bottom of the seventh.
The Utes took advantage of their chance.
Utah was able to load the bases following a pair of HBPs and a single to left field. A one-out grounder to shortstop was too quick for Klingler to control, proved to be the walkoff hit for Utah, with the Utes winning the series late in the season in a sequence that is sure to impact UW’s tournament seeding.
Washington will hope to take one back in Utah on Sunday at 11 a.m. and gain a little bit of momentum heading into the postseason.
Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale
