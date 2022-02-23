Veterans standing out at top of UW order

No. 6 Washington softball head coach Heather Tarr has experimented with the batting order during the first two weeks of the 2022 season, using 10 different lineups across the Huskies’ first 10 games. One thing has remained relatively consistent: the top of the order.
Senior Sami Reynolds is UW’s leadoff hitter again this season, after doing so in 2021, with senior Baylee Klingler following in the two-hole. Freshman Olivia Johnson has been slotted at No. 3 recently, displaying a veteran-like ability to draw walks, and senior Madison Huskey has batted cleanup for six of the past seven games.
Huskey is just four RBIs away from her career-high, Reynolds has reached base in every game but one, and Baylee Klingler is eighth in the nation with 15 RBIs.
It has been the seniors getting the job done so far this season, leading the Huskies to a 9-1 record and 7.5 runs per game, ranking them 15th in the nation. The trio of seniors have driven in 42 of Washington’s 75 runs.
“We definitely like action at the top of the lineup,” Tarr said. “We’re still trying to work through how it’s really going to go, but Sami and Baylee really provide us with a lot. We know, based on them being in the lineup for [many] years now, what we’re gonna get. It’s nice to have Sami and Baylee’s consistency up there for our team. They’re such great leaders offensively for our team, and they give our group a lot of confidence.”
For Klingler and Reynolds, the success is nothing short of expected at this point in their careers. Klingler led UW with 53 RBIs last season and Reynolds was the second-leading returner on the team with 39 in 2021.
But for Huskey, a senior from Cerritos, California, the success at the plate has been a breakthrough.
So far in 2022, Huskey has come up with timely hits and is second on the team with 14 RBIs, including a seventh inning game-tying home run against then-No. 7 Oklahoma State last weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.
“For me it’s just been about the process,” Huskey said. “Not so much about the result. The result is going to be the result, but if I can look at the end of the day, ‘Did I work my process? Did I trust my process? Did I have confidence in my preparation?’ That’s all that matters.”
After starting 37 games as a freshman, Huskey took a back seat as a sophomore, starting just four of UW’s 25 games. As a junior, it looked like Huskey was finally settling into a starting role in right field before struggling in conference play, hitting .192, and being benched for the postseason.
Despite 2021’s struggles, this season’s breakthrough has been no surprise for Tarr, who has seen Huskey stay true to herself during her years at UW.
“[Huskey’s] leadership to our team, people look up to her,” Tarr said. “You can look at a [freshman] Angie Yellen, like, ‘Hey, if you stick with it, really good things can happen for you as you evolve.’”
With the top four batters in the order all hitting .364 or better, the Huskies will look to continue their early-season success when they head to Cathedral City, California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend.
Washington opens its weekend Friday, Feb. 25 against San Diego State at 6 p.m. and Loyola Marymont at 8:30 p.m., followed by two games Saturday against ranked opponents in No. 16 Missouri at noon and No. 18 Northwestern at 2:30 p.m.
