Washington avenges loss to Houston behind three home runs

Seeking revenge against Houston after a Friday night loss, the No. 7 Washington softball team bounced back Saturday afternoon with a 10-4 victory behind a power outburst at the plate.
The Huskies (14-5) didn’t get their best start from fifth-year senior pitcher Pat Moore, who allowed four runs, two of which were earned, across four innings, but the UW offense stepped up from its recent struggles of late with three home runs.
Washington jumped out to an early first inning lead courtesy of Baylee Klingler’s bat. After fouling off four straight pitches, the senior got just enough of an 0-2 pitch to clear the wall in left field for her ninth home run of the season, scoring senior Sami Reynolds who led off the bottom of the first with a single.
The Cougars (9-10) quickly tied the score at 2-2 in the following inning, taking advantage of an error by Klingler and a walk from Moore (3-0).
Klingler made her mark again in the bottom of the second inning with her 30th RBI of the season on a single to left.
Moore was tagged in the top of the third inning on a solo home run from Becca Schulte, but UW responded again courtesy of junior Kelley Lynch, who hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Huskies their largest lead of the day at 6-3.
Following Lynch’s home run and an ensuring walk, UNLV pulled starting pitcher Saleen Flores (1-4) and went to the bullpen for the remainder of the game.
Moore allowed another solo home run in the fourth, in what would be her last inning of the day. Junior Brooke Nelson and fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain combined for three scoreless innings to close out the game.
The top of the UW order continued to produce across the final few innings, highlighted by a two-run home run from senior Madison Huskey in the sixth inning, who matched her career-high for long balls in a season with five.
Klingler and Reynolds both finished 3 for 4 on the day, each scoring twice.
Plain tosses complete game against UNLV
Following her one inning of relief in Game 1, Plain (8-2) got the ball in Game 2 against UNLV and displayed her stamina. The Australian threw 160 pitches, left 11 baserunners stranded, and struck out 13 in a complete game 6-1 victory.
Washington slowly added to its scoring tally throughout the game, eventually forcing the Rebels (14-4) to go to the bullpen after just three innings from starting pitcher Jenny Bressler (8-2), who was throwing in back-to-back games.
UW held the lead for the entire game, with Klingler scoring in the first inning on an error.
Freshman Olivia Johnson broke out of a two-week slump with her first home run since the opening weekend, a solo shot deep over the wall in left field that smacked the scoreboard to make it 2-0 in the second inning.
The Rebels threatened numerous times in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, loading the bases in the fourth and fifth and putting two on in the sixth, but managed just one run with Plain making the outs when they mattered most.
Huskey added to her RBI total on the day with a single in the fifth inning and freshman Angie Yellen hit her first career home run in the sixth inning when she was called upon to pinch hit.
Washington caps off the weekend Sunday morning at 9 a.m. versus New Mexico State.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
