Washington drops back-and-forth affair with San Diego State

Without fifth-year senior ace Gabbie Plain in the circle, the other four pitchers on the No. 5 Washington softball roster struggled Friday night against San Diego State.
Sophomore pitcher Sarah Willis got the start for the Huskies, working two straight scoreless innings before unraveling in the third inning. Willis was pulled after allowing two runs and failing to record an out in the third.
Following Willis’ struggles, UW couldn’t find answers for SDSU’s offense, trading leads before eventually losing 7-5.
After falling to Clemson last Sunday, Friday’s loss to San Diego State marks Washington’s second consecutive nonconference loss. The most recent time the Huskies (10-2) lost two straight nonconference games was March 2019 against Florida and Michigan.
The Aztecs (11-4) opened the scoring in the third inning on a 2-RBI double from Jillian Celis to the wall in left-center field. Following the RBI double, Willis allowed a walk, marking the end of her night as the Huskies went to junior pitcher Brooke Nelson with no outs in the inning.
Nelson limited the damage, recording three straight outs, but SDSU was able to tack on one more on a fielder’s choice groundout to make it 3-0.
Washington wasted no time responding, though.
Senior Baylee Klingler hit her second grand slam of the season in the bottom of the inning, her team-high sixth home run, to put UW in front at 4-3.
The back-and-forth affair continued in the following inning, with Celis driving in another run to tie the game in the top of the inning. Minutes later, Washington struck back, with junior Kelley Lynch providing the pop with her first home run of the season, putting UW ahead 5-4 at the end of the fourth.
With a slim lead, UW pulled a quick plug on Nelson after issuing a leadoff single in the sixth and turned to Lynch. The struggles in the circle continued for Lynch (1-1) who hit two batters and then threw a wild pitch to allow the game-tying run to trot home.
Searching for answers without having to go to Plain, Washington looked for senior left-hander Pat Moore to work out of the bases-loaded jam. SDSU’s Danielle Romanello drove in two runs on a double to the wall in center field, proving to be the game-winning runs for a 7-5 Aztec victory.
Washington went down in order in the sixth and seventh inning to wrap up a Game 1 loss, its second straight season with a nonconference loss to San Diego State.
Plain shuts out Loyola Marymount
Unlike Game 1, pitching was not an issue for the Huskies in Game 2.
Facing Loyola Marymount, UW turned to Plain in the circle, and the Australian did her thing, tossing her fifth complete game shutout of the season in a 2-0 Washington victory.
UW’s offense was mostly dormant against LMU starting pitcher Jenna Perez, but managed just enough.
The Huskies’ opening run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman Olivia Johnson drew a leadoff walk, and with scoring at a premium, UW head coach Heather Tarr opted for a pitch runner in freshman Angie Yellen. After swiping second base on a wild pitch, Yellen came around to score on a single from senior Sami Reynolds.
In the following inning, UW pushed across an insurance run courtesy of Lynch. Senior Madison Huskey led off the inning with a walk before freshman Jenn Cummings reached base on an error while attempting to move Huskey over to second with a bunt. Lynch sent a single to shallow right field to score Huskey and increased the UW lead to 2-0.
The Lions’ (5-7) best scoring chance came in the sixth inning when they had runners on the corners with one out. LMU put the ball in play, but Plain (5-1) fielded a groundout and threw home to keep the Lions off the board. A lineout to senior second baseman Megan Vandegrift ended LMU’s scoring threat.
Perez (1-3) struck out 10 Huskies and allowed just six hits, but Plain earned the upper hand, retiring the LMU in order in the seventh inning to put the game away after surrendering just four hits on the night.
UW takes on two Top 25 teams Saturday in No. 16 Missouri at noon and No. 18 Northwestern at 2:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
