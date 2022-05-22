Washington prepares for do or die regional final versus Texas

The Washington softball team is at it yet again.
After losing earlier in the day to Texas and defeating Lehigh on Saturday night, the Huskies have set themselves up for a do or die Sunday against the Longhorns in the Seattle Regional final. The Huskies will need to defeat the Longhorns twice in order to advance from the regional and qualify for Super Regionals for the sixth straight year.
The situation is far from ideal — a victory over UT on Saturday would’ve meant UW needed to win just once Sunday — but the Huskies are familiar with their position heading into tomorrow’s rematch with the Longhorns.
Last season, Washington came from the loser’s bracket and defeated Michigan twice on Sunday to advance to Super Regionals, and will need to do so again to keep its season alive.
“For this group, it gives them peace of mind that it’s softball games and we know the road,” UW head coach Heather Tarr said. “I think when you get to this point and you haven’t done it for a long time, like last year, it was our first time in that situation at home… we know what’s at stake and we know we play at 3 o’clock tomorrow night.”
Washington will need a better offensive performance against Texas than it got Saturday.
The Huskies took an early 2-0 lead behind a two-run first inning home run from senior Baylee Klingler, but got just one more hit in the final six innings against Longhorn pitcher Hailey Dolcini.
“The first two innings as a fifth-year [senior] where this is survive-and-advance softball, sometimes you need to bring yourself back to where your feet are,” Dolcini said. “That’s kind of what I had to do, go back to who I am and trust what our plan is. My job is to put up zeros as long as I can so our hitters can find a way and that’s exactly what happened today.”
On the other side of the ball, UW fifth-year senior pitcher Gabbie Plain will likely be in line to toss back-to-back games, just as she did against Michigan last season.
As a drop ball pitcher, Plain pitches to contact. With limited power and high contact rate averages up and down the Texas lineup, Plain was able to get what she wanted for the first five innings of Saturday’s game.
But the Longhorns kept to their game plan, and finally put pressure on the Huskies’ defense in the sixth inning, forcing two errors, scoring three runs, and forcing Plain out of the game.
“I was familiar with her, we knew what her ball does and what she tries to do to hitters,” UT’s Lauren Burke said. “We really just tried to buy into a plan as a unit and as a team and find something that we can all agree to do as hitters that is going to make us successful. I think we did a good job rallying together today.”
With the season on the line, Plain will look for some of the same magic that she was able to find last season, and the Huskies will certainly need it if they hope to advance to Super Regionals.
Washington takes on Texas on Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.
