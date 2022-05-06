Washington’s 11-game winning streak snapped in Utah

Entering Friday’s matchup against Utah on an 11-game winning streak, the only thing that seemed to stand in the way of the No. 9 Washington softball team and another victory was itself.
That’s exactly what happened in Salt Lake City on Friday afternoon, when the Huskies struggled to produce at the plate and the Utes took advantage of an array of defensive miscues from UW. Washington was held to just four hits by Utah starting pitcher Mariah Lopez and the Huskies’ winning streak was snapped in a 5-2 loss.
The Utes (25-24, 7-12 Pac-12) were able to jump out to an early lead, despite just one hit in the first inning.
A leadoff walk from UW fifth-year senior starting pitcher Gabbie Plain opened the game, and then some miscommunication between Plain (16-5) and first baseman Kelley Lynch allowed another runner to reach base. Both runners came around to score on a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt, giving the Utes the edge early.
The Huskies (33-12, 12-7 Pac-12) couldn’t get anything going off of Lopez (6-5) to match the Utes’ production. A single from sophomore Jenn Cummings was Washington’s only hit across the opening five innings.
Plain was able to keep the game at 2-0 until the fifth inning and was one strike away from tossing her fourth straight scoreless frame, but a checked swing hit the hand of Katie Faulk, and the home plate umpire ruled that it was a hit by pitch instead of a foul ball.
From there, things unwinded for Plain and the Huskies in the bottom of the fifth, and the Utes took advantage, stringing together three straight hits to bring in three runs and extend their lead to 5-0.
Washington cut the deficit to 5-2 with a two-run home run from senior Madison Huskey in the top of the sixth inning. Huskey is second on the team with 13 homers.
Sophomore Sarah Willis pitched for the first time since April 24, taking over for Plain in the sixth with a scoreless inning.
The last chance for the Huskies came in the seventh inning, but much like the rest of the day, the Huskies went down without a threat against Lopez.
Plain picked up the loss, her first since March 25 against UCLA, after winning her seven most recent appearances prior to Friday’s game.
Washington’s loss against the Pac-12-dwellers will certainly hurt when it comes to NCAA tournament seeding. The Utes have the second-lowest RPI of any Pac-12 team, a statistic that is used liberally by the NCAA selection committee.
UW looks to even the series with Utah on Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
