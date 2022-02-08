Washington softball 2022 position preview

After missing out on the Women’s College World Series last year for the first time since 2016, the Washington softball team — ranked No. 7 in the preseason USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll — has its sights on a return to Oklahoma City.
UW’s roster has shrunk dramatically since the beginning of the 2021 season, from 24 players to 17. It is the Huskies’ smallest roster since 2014, which also had 17 players.
Here’s a position-by-position look at the UW roster before the Huskies open their season Thursday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against Lamar.
Pitcher
Gabbie Plain returns for her fifth and final season on Montlake. Last season, Plain was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and was a Top 3 finisher for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
Plain threw by far the most innings of her career last season, at 237 1/3, and finished with 337 strikeouts and a 32-4 record. The Australian also represented her home country at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.
Behind Plain returns fellow fifth-year senior Pat Moore. The only left-hander for UW got some experience in high-leverage situations last year, including during the NCAA Regionals versus Seattle U, where she threw her first career no-hitter. Moore only pitched 29 innings in 2021 but has the second-most career innings under her belt behind Plain at 211 2/3.
While it looked like Moore was going to graduate and leave with the rest of UW’s seniors following the 2021 season, head coach Heather Tarr invited Moore back for a fifth year after looking over roster numbers.
“It actually took a couple weeks for us to come back to each other and [for me to] be like, ‘Do you want to play again?’” Tarr said. “And she was like, ‘Yes, oh man, I have so many things I didn’t do that I want to do again.’”
Washington has two junior pitchers in Brooke Nelson and Kelley Lynch.
The hard-throwing Nelson pitched 24 1/3 innings last year with a 6.62 ERA and will look to avoid hard contact more frequently this season.
Lynch arrived at UW with high expectations as the nation’s No. 1 recurit out of high school, and her bat has played well, with a .276 career average; but her performance in the circle in 2021 was plagued by a lingering figure issue, which she received surgery for during the offseason.
“Last year, and maybe not doing as well as she wanted to do, and realizing, ‘This might have a lot to do with what’s going on with my finger’ … she made the choice to get that surgery,” Tarr said. “We expect her to be back better than she ever has been — and she’s shown that so far. We’ll see how she does with the pitching part.”
Last season, Lynch walked 37 batters in 51 1/2 innings, and will look to improve on those numbers in 2022. Lynch will also serve as first baseman when not in the circle.
UW also has sophomore pitcher Sarah Willis, whose change of pace offers a different look for opposing batters. Willis pitched 32 innings with a 3.94 ERA last year and is another outfield option.
Infield
Washington lost two of its most prominent infielders in school history in second baseman Taryn Atlee and shortstop Sis Bates, turning to young names as replacements.
Freshmen Kinsey Fiedler and Rylee Holtorf, two of the top recruits in the nation, will slide into middle infield. Fiedler and Holtorf played on the USA junior national team this fall alongside fellow UW freshman catcher Olivia Johnson. The trio won a world championship in December.
“The freshmen class has been amazing,” Tarr said. “Just super mature; they’ve been able to compete on the field, of course, and off the field. They’re just a super talented group that if we wanted to pick a class to replace Morganne Flores, Taryn Atlee, and Sis Bates, this is the class we wanted. They’re going to be an exciting class to watch and follow.”
Senior Baylee Klingler returns for UW, where she locked down the third base spot last season, and will be backed up by fellow senior SilentRain Espinoza. Klingler also has experience playing second base and shortstop.
Klingler was the Huskies’ best bat in 2021 with a .416 batting average, .507 on-base percentage, and a .792 slugging percentage on 16 home runs and 17 doubles. She was named All-American Second Team for her performance.
Lynch will likely hold down the job at first base with Klingler moving across the infield to play at first when Lynch steps into the circle.
Senior Megan Vandegrift also provides depth and will be utilized as a pinch runner after stealing six bases last year.
Washington welcomes another freshman infielder in third baseman Angie Yellen from Coto de Caza, California.
Behind the dish, UW will look to replace Morganne Flores, who was a steadfast piece of the roster for the past half decade.
Sophomore catcher Jenn Cummings figures to see a large share of action with Johnson. Cummings, a local from Redmond, played in 10 games last season with a 1.000 fielding percentage and scored five runs in just 14 plate appearances. Johnson hit .399 in career at Dawson High School in Pearland, Texas.
“I’m excited for Jenn,” Tarr said. “Jenn watched Morganne, thankfully, all last year. She got that extra year under Morganne’s wing. And [Johnson] — she’s super talented. To have two of them in their young time, it’s going to be fun to help them develop.”
Outfield
Senior Sami Reynolds leads the UW outfield, starting in left field for the fourth straight season. Although her batting average was down last year at .321, Reynolds displayed increased power, hitting a career high 12 home runs for a .599 slugging percentage.
Junior Jadelyn Allchin returns for the Huskies in center field. After missing time with injuries in the first part of 2021, Allchin found her swing as the season progressed for a .301 batting average, including hits in UW’s final four postseason games.
A number of players split time in left field last year for UW, including three returners: senior Madison Huskey, sophomore Lilly Agan, and Willis.
Washington opens its season Thursday, Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. against Lamar. UW’s weekend is highlighted by games against No. 8 Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.
