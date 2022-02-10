Washington softball kicks off season with strong victory

Playing in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, the No. 7 Washington softball team won in dominant fashion against Lamar, winning in five innings 12-2.
After ending their 2021 season in the Super Regionals with a loss to Oklahoma, the Huskies (1-0) opened the 2022 season in Mexico looking to start the season strong.
Against Lamar, however, Washington did not get off to a very fast start.
Looking to start tough on the mound, junior pitcher Brooke Nelson allowed two runners to get on base with just an out in the first inning, but managed to navigate the situation, getting through the first inning allowing zero runs.
After going scoreless in the first, the Washington offense showed the opening inning was just a blimp on the road. It didn’t take long for freshman Olivia Johnson to leave her mark during her first at-bat of her college career, hitting a solo-shot home run into left field.
And Johnson wasn’t done for the day.
In the next inning, Johnson went up to bat with two runners on base and smashed another home run, this time deep over center field. The Huskies took a 5-0 lead with one out in the third inning. The lead for Washington continued to grow in the third inning, as it headed into the fourth with a 6-0 lead.
After three straight innings of the Husky defense allowing zero runs, Nelson allowed a two-run home run and was subsequently pulled for sophomore pitcher Sarah Willis. Willis finished the game allowing zero runs.
Neither Johnson, nor the rest of the UW offense would slow down for the rest of the game.
Johnson drove the ball deep right field, for a triple in the fourth. UW’s hitters scored another six runs in the fourth to take a 12-2 lead over Lamar. Lamar didn’t score during its last chance at the top of the fifth, and the game was ended by the Mercy Rule.
No. 7 Washington will be back for a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m. against Long Beach State and then again Friday at 6:30 p.m. against No. 8 Arkansas.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.