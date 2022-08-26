Soto propels Washington to season opening win

It was Christian Soto’s night on Thursday. The junior from Des Moines bagged a brace, carrying the No.3 Washington men’s soccer team to a triumphant 3-0 against Sacramento State.

“It was electric,” Soto said. “It doesn’t get any better than that, 3-0 at home with a packed Husky Stadium? Pretty electric if you ask me.”

A high press paid dividends early for the Huskies, as a ball won back in the midfield gave away to Chris Meyers playing a sumptuous ball across the penalty area into the onrushing right-foot of Soto, who slotted it away with little error.

“First game of the season you’re gonna have some nerves,” Redshirt senior and captain Lucas Meek said. “And when Soto keeps scoring bangers that’s never gonna hurt you.”

The next 40 minutes proved uneventful however, as the Huskies (1-0-0) could only manage 3 shots on frame despite sustained pressure and a lack of ability to control the ball from the Hornets. Washington found itself struggling for quality chances despite stellar midfield and hold up play from Soto and redshirt senior Omar Grey.

“We played 15 really well, and it almost felt like it was gonna be easy,” Clark said. “The energy was there, it was just a slackness that crept in, and we turned the ball over, so I think we’ll learn and I think we have to be braver in position.”

Clark’s side came out of halftime with a heightened intensity. The 48th minute saw junior Imanol Rosales’ curling free-kick effort just barely parried away by the keeper. It took yet another magical Soto effort, this time coming from a botched corner that put the Huskies up 2-0, as Soto met the ball with a weak-footed volley from the top of the box into the bottom left corner.

Redshirt senior and captain Lucas Meek extended the lead just a minute later, as a beautiful ball from junior Kalani Kossa-Rienzi found its way into his feet, and he coolly chipped it over a stampeding goalkeeper.

“It just shows our belief in each other,” Meek said. “We were solid in the back and strong, we were always confident and knew we would get another, we were comfortable being uncomfortable.”

The success came from the back for the side, as sophomore Nate Jones started at center back and played with a composure and reliability often reserved for elderly statesmen.

“He looked great,” Clark said. “Nate was magnificent, he won every header, cleaned up a lot of business, he looked like the presence we’ve had back there for the last couple years, and he’s gotta keep doing it because we’re gonna need him.”

Despite the scoreline, the Huskies will look for improvement moving forward, as Clark is adamant that the side need to improve on their precision and decision-making on the ball.

“There’s another level we have to get to, and we have to be better,” Clark said. “If we have that attitude we’ll continue to grow, if we think we’re happy with the result we might all of a sudden stumble in a week or two.”

Washington will look to continue its early-season success, as it plays host to Central Arkansas on Monday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Husky Stadium.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

