Sour apples and the quest for redemption

Somehow losing to Montana wasn’t the low point of Washington’s 2021 season.

The low point wasn’t its first loss to Oregon State since 2011, or turning the ball over four times in a loss to lowly Colorado, either.

Of all the disastrous moments to choose from in the 4-8 season — the Huskies’ worst since 2008 — one particular moment stood alone: the Apple Cup.

When then-freshman quarterback Sam Huard threw his fourth interception of the game, one that was returned by Washington State for a touchdown, it would be dishonest to say there was any air left in Husky Stadium. Instead, the Washington State-raided crowd became even more amplified with cheers as the Cougars took an insurmountable 40-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The cacophony of Cougar cheers ushered Huskies fans out of their own stadium as the reality began to formally set in. If it wasn’t already obvious, Washington was on its way to its first Apple Cup loss since 2012, a rather fitting end to a disastrous season.

The story is familiar by now. Huard threw four interceptions, while WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 27 of 32 passes. The Huskies rushed for just 10 yards, while the Cougars had their way on the ground with 209 rushing yards. Cougars fans brought a typical Pullman party to the Husky Stadium turf, as Huskies fans were sent back home to peruse their fridges for Thanksgiving leftovers.

The box scores from the two schools were about as polar opposites as the cultural differences that divide Washington from its cross-state rival. As acting head coach Bob Gregory put it in his press conference the week of the game: “Pickup trucks versus Audis,” Gregory said. “Beer versus champagne.”

They may not have been uncorking celebratory champagne, but UW fans could have certainly used a few beers in the aftermath of de Laura attempting to drive a flag into the Huskies’ home turf.

That cold Friday night in late November has been rehashed time and time again, and for the Huskies, it’s been hard to forget.

No matter the circumstances, beating Washington State is a standard for Washington football.

From Myles Gaskin’s famous “I ain’t ever lost to no Coug” declaration after winning his fourth Apple Cup in as many years to Nick Harris’ undershirt rendition of the quote a year later, the Huskies have taken pride in consistently beating their in-state rivals.

So, when running back Max Borghi and the Cougars finally got their revenge in 2021, they let the Huskies know about it.

“Every Cougar absolutely hates the Huskies,” Borghi said. “Purple is the ugliest color in the world. This cup is never going back over here. I told every young guy on this team; make sure the cup never comes this way again. It’s ours now.”

As much as the Cougars gleefully enjoyed their win, it left an equally bad taste in the mouths of the Huskies. And, a year later, UW has a chance to alleviate that feeling at Martin Stadium under its new coaching staff.

In the preseason, UW made it a priority in its season goals to reclaim bragging rights over WSU.

For sixth-year safety Alex Cook, he’s made it a goal all season to take back the Apple Cup.

“Gotta get the Apple Cup back, I don’t want to leave and not have that,” Cook said. “Put that trophy back in the trophy case.”

The previous two times the Huskies lost the Apple Cup, they rebounded with a win the following year.

With a new staff, new quarterback, and new results, UW is in position to exorcise last year’s demons once and for all by capping the regular season with a win in Pullman.

Returning players, new players, and coaches all understand the importance of this long-standing rivalry.

Washington’s fans, as well, desperately hope that the Apple Cup will give them an occasion to celebrate this Thanksgiving weekend. Champagne is their drink of choice, after all.

