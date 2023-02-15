Spring opener dampened by 15th place finish for Washington women’s golf

No love was lost between Washington women’s golf and the Palos Verdes Golf Club this Valentine’s week.

In their return to the spring season, the Huskies were pummeled with high scores at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, compiling a 51-over 903 and a 15th-place finish.

Junior Camille Boyd was the top individual finisher for Washington, securing a tie for 24th behind a three-day score of 6-over 219.

Round 1

Boyd expertly navigated rough waters early en route to a 2-over 73 — the lowest score for the Huskies on Sunday.

After a two-par start, the junior hit a brief three-hole skid, notching a double-bogey and two bogeys for an early 3-over deficit. Boyd quickly regained her footing, complementing an additional bogey with two birdies down the stretch.

High scores plagued the remaining Washington starters, evident with senior Brittany Kwon’s 6-over 77, the second-lowest score of the day. The remaining scores sequentially increased: a 7-over for junior Stefanie Deng, an 8-over for sophomore Adithi Anand, and a 9-over for sophomore Jamie Hseih.

Boyd wasn’t the only one shaking off early rust to open the tournament, with the other four starters piecing together a 19-over front nine to open Sunday’s round.

Washington ended the day in last place, producing an aggregate score of 23-over 307.

Round 2

Anand’s second round embodied resilience.

Like Boyd’s start on Sunday, the sophomore endured a shaky start on holes 11 through 14, where she carded four consecutive bogeys. Anand would tack on one more on the 18th hole, ending the front nine at 5-over par.

But once Anand made the turn, the sophomore emerged as a renewed golfer. Her back nine eliminated all bogeys while notching three birdies to card a 3-under back nine.

This performance was highlighted by precision on the 205-yard fourth hole. Pin positioning forced the par three to play three-fourths of a stroke tougher on Monday, but Anand would need just two to find the bottom of the cup. The sophomore joined an elusive club — only two other golfers in the 84-player field would find a birdie on the par three.

Anand’s 2-over 73 was the best score for the Huskies on the day, but three other starters improved their first-round scores. The revamped outing allowed Washington to surpass Georgetown for 15th place behind a second-round score of 15-over 299.

Round 3

Tuesday’s conditions were ripe for scoring, with the field compiling the best average score of the tournament behind a 74.27, albeit still three strokes over par. Washington produced its best performance, carding an aggregate score of 13-over 297.

A slew of Huskies jumped out to fast starts, exemplified by a two birdie start in Boyd’s low round of the tournament — an even-par 71. Hsieh followed in her footsteps, soaring to an early 2-under start before surrendering a triple-bogey on the 13th hole, dousing the under-par pipe dream.

Boyd was the top individual finisher for the Huskies, compiling a composite 6-over 219 score to earn a tie for 24th. Washington remained stalled on the team leaderboard, lingering eight shots behind 14th-place SMU at the end of play on Tuesday.

The Huskies’ struggles can largely be attributed to an inability to capitalize on birdie opportunities, finishing dead last in the field. The Huskies managed to only notch 26 across all three days, which was 21 behind the tournament’s leader, Oregon.

The Pac-12 had a strong showing in the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, with both the team and individual titles remaining in the conference. A 4-under final round secured the team title for Oregon, while Stanford’s Rose Zhang continued her dominance behind a 6-under 207 for the individual title. Tuesday’s victory marks her eighth win as a collegiate golfer.

Washington has a few weeks to regroup before it gears up for the Gunrock Invitational, hosted by UC Davis in Sacramento, California. The two-day tournament tees off Monday, Feb. 27.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

