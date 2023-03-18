Stellar balance beam and floor performances guide Washington to 196.375

It was a dream start for the Divine 49 at the Pac-12 Championships.

Behind three 9.900 performances on the balance beam, complemented by an impressive floor rotation, the Washington women’s gymnastics team led all members of the quad after the first two events.

Although the initial first-place lead would not hold, the Huskies (9-17, 2-14 Pac-12) pieced together an impressive performance on the Pac-12's center stage, finishing tied for second place in the afternoon session with a composite score of 196.375.

The Pac-12 Championships, hosted by the University of Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center, split the eight competing teams into two sessions. Washington drew the afternoon slate, competing against Arizona State, Arizona, and Stanford.

The Huskies opened on the balance beam, with Brenna Brooks slated to kick off the opening rotation. The fifth-year performed her front aerial combination to perfection, shortly followed by a side gainer dismount.

The routine was immaculate, and she knew it.

An animated celebration followed for Brooks, jubilantly spinning in a full circle before landing in the awaiting Jen Llewellyn’s embrace. But, Brooks has been the victim of inconsistent judging all season, running the risk of diminishing the early spirits.

This time, Brooks left no doubt. The judges ruled it as a 9.900, her second-best score of the year.

The Huskies didn’t stop there, with junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm and redshirt senior Kennedi Davis each scoring a 9.900 of their own on the apparatus. The performance for Killough-Wilhelm tied her season-high, previously set at the Super 16, the season’s first meet.

The three stellar performances guided Washington to its second-highest beam score of the year - 49.325.

Fifth-year Amana Cunningham continued her dominance on the floor routine, executing a clean double pike to earn the fourth 9.900 score of the day for the Huskies. Cunningham has been a pillar of consistency all season for Washington, and Saturday’s performance notched her 12th consecutive score of 9.800 or better on the floor exercise.

With over two months since her last appearance on the floor, Davis appeared as if she never left, tying the second-highest score in the rotation for the Huskies with a 9.875.

Washington has faced its struggles on the floor this season, with the event ranking the lowest of the four on the Road to National rankings. But when it mattered most, the Huskies came through, notching the highest score in the field with a 49.225 and securing a first-place lead after the first two rotations.

However, a disappointing vault performance shortly thereafter dampened the early triumphs. A team score of 48.800 was not only the lowest score of the event but the second-lowest score of the season for Washington.

The Huskies fared a bit better on the uneven bars, posting a team score of 49.025. The resurgence was largely due to junior Taylor Russon’s second-best performance of the season - 9.850.

Killough-Wilhelm finished with a 9.800 on the apparatus, securing a tie for first in the all-around score. The junior joined Stanford’s Brenna Neault at the top of the afternoon session, with an aggregate score of 39.400.

Following the tallying of the final scores at the end of Saturday’s evening session, Killough-Wilhelm joined Utah’s Makenna Smith in a tie for seventh.

Washington similarly took a tumble down the leaderboard by the night’s end after Utah, UCLA, Cal, and Oregon State secured higher scores. Utah took home its third consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a score of 197.925, while the Huskies ultimately finished sixth.

As Pac-12 competition draws to a close, attention now shifts to the NCAA Regionals, where Washington will look to avenge last year’s heartbreaking finish at the hands of Michigan State. The Huskies will have a week and a half of preparation with the first day of the NCAA Regionals scheduled for Wednesday, March 29.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

