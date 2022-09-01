Stop the run: UW’s improved run defense will be put to the test in week one

There were many, many flaws with the Washington football team in 2021.

Among those shortcomings? An utter incapability to stop the run.

At times last season, it seemed that opposing running backs could have roller skated past the Huskies’ run defense, which allowed 193.3 yards per game to put them second to last in the conference.

The ineffectiveness at containing the run led to opponents painstakingly melting the clock as they marched down the field and put the passing defense in a bind. It meant that Washington’s secondary, which featured two NFL talents, was rendered nearly unimportant, given opposing teams could control the tempo on the ground. The result, evidently, was a four-win football team.

So, if Washington wants to succeed on defense in 2022, it begins with stopping, or at least containing, opposing rushers. And that effort begins with strong defensive line play.

It’s only logical, then, that for first-year defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield, displaying an improved run defense is priority number one.

“[Stopping the run] is the number one plan of every game plan, no matter what team you're on, it’s to stop the run,” Breckterfield said. “We’ve worked hard as a defense, not just the front, it’s everybody working in sync, linebackers, safeties — I think these guys are ready to rise up to the task and get the job done.”

Sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Bandes, who is looking to break out after appearing in every game last season, would concur with Breckterfield.

“We improved big time on [stopping the run],” Bandes said. “That was one of the first things on our list of locking that down, is the run, holding our fits, holding on scoops and double teams, and all that. So you’re gonna see a big improvement on that this year.”

Despite last season’s struggles, there are several members of Washington’s defensive line who are highly touted nonetheless entering the season. The potential impact of a healthy junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who most notably posted seven sacks in just three games in 2020, is obvious. His complimentary starting edge rusher, senior Jeremiah Martin, as well as sophomore Bralen Trice, are pegged as impact players as well.

Sophomore edge rusher Sav’ell Smalls, despite being still somewhat hidden in the depth chart, remains a five-star talent with the ability to rise up the ranks.

The talented defensive line, however, was nonetheless rendered ineffective at stopping the run in 2021. For co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell, the defense wants to focus on “just attacking,” after a conservative style of play hindered their ability to make stops last year.

Elevated play from the linebackers will also be essential for the Huskies to enjoy more success in the new season. Luckily, they received offseason reinforcements, including senior transfer Cam Bright, who has taken a leadership role in the defense.

“[Bright is a] very veteran, incredibly veteran player,” Morrell said. “Kind of working through it during the spring, it’s really impressive to me to see that veteran of a guy make as big a jump as he did during fall camp. Super assignment-sound, being explosive, making plays, running sideline to sideline, there’s no doubt he’s going to make plays when it comes to Saturday.”

The addition of Bright, as well as graduate transfer linebacker Kristopher Moll, paired with a new philosophy and play-calling style, provide optimism that last year’s ghastly run defense can be repaired. Still, it’s understandable that Washington fans are on a “believe it when we see it” basis.

Conveniently, fans won’t have to wait long to see how Washington stacks up against formidable running threats. UW’s first opponent, Kent State, finished third in the nation last season with 248.7 rushing yards per game. The Golden Flashes’ starting running back, junior Marquez Cooper, has returned after rushing for over 1,200 yards in 2021, and will put the Huskies’ defense to the test right out of the gate.

“You talk about an offensive staff that’s been together for a while, has had a lot of success statistically,” Morrell said. “Look at their national rankings in the run game and it’s really impressive. They always have an RPO going on with a quarterback run, with gap schemes and zone schemes. It’s incredibly creative and high-level run game stuff.”

Optimism is one thing, and after last season, Washington fans need a healthy dosage of it. But it won’t be until Saturday night, at around 11 p.m., that the Huskies can fully gauge just how much the run defense, among other elements, has improved.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

