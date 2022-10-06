Struggles continue for UW women’s golf at Windy City Classic

Head coach Mary Lou Mulflur left Chicago still searching for answers.

The Washington women’s golf team has sputtered out of the gate to start the season, with its struggles continuing at the Windy City Classic after a 14th place finish Tuesday. The Huskies ended the two-day tournament with a final score of 56-over 920.

The slow start can largely be attributed to the loss of Washington’s top golfer, senior Brittany Kwon, who withdrew from the opening tournament with an injury. Mulflur has turned to junior Camille Boyd in Kwon’s absence, leaving the lion’s share of the leadership responsibilities to Boyd.

The junior appeared to fill the absence seamlessly, opening the tournament with six birdies in the first round to finish with a score of 1-under 71. The Huskies followed Boyd’s early success, sinking 10 birdies to finish the round in a tie for sixth place with a team score of 11-over 299.

Just a few moments later, Washington returned to the 10th tee box to start the second round. The conditions toughened up as the day continued, with the speed of the greens rapidly increasing as the putting surfaces firmed up. Exasperated golfers watched their putts fly past the hole, setting up difficult par saves and high scores throughout the afternoon.

As bogeys began filling up the field’s scorecards, Boyd successfully hovered near even par by meticulously piecing together pars, which allowed her to remain near the top of the individual leaderboard. As the day drew to a close, Boyd finally capitalized. An impressive fairway shot set Boyd up for an eagle on the 507-yard first hole, catapulting her score back to 1-over. The late eagle placed Boyd into a tie for fourth place and in the heat of individual contention.

Senior Winnie Ng matched Boyd’s fast start, finishing the first round with a hard-earned 2-over 74 in the first round. Ng carded five birdies over the first 18 holes to earn a tie for 17th place.

Unfortunately for Ng, golf is a never-ending roller coaster ride, and the sudden drop emerged in the second round. Six bogeys and two double bogeys filled the middle round’s scorecard, with Ng only finding a mere two pars over the back nine. She returned to the clubhouse with a score of 13-over 85 and a tie for 70th place.

Ng wasn’t alone in her struggles during the afternoon round, as the remaining Washington golfers only found two birdies for the remainder of the day. The Huskies dropped to 12th place before play was suspended due to darkness.

After having her round cut short Monday, Boyd emerged Tuesday with just six holes remaining for her second round. The short stretch was all the course needed to punish Boyd, and she emerged with three bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey over this span. The high scores dropped Boyd’s second-round score from 1-over par to 11-over par in less than an hour, effectively eliminating any hopes for medalist contention.

Boyd was never able to regain her footing following the taxing start. The California native toppled down the leaderboard, tacking on a birdie and six bogeys in the final round to finish with a third-round score of 5-over 77. Boyd ended the tournament in a tie for 51st place with a final score of 15-over 231.

Freshman Carmen Lim remained poised in her second collegiate start, finishing three spots behind Boyd in a tie for 54th place. Lim battled on the tough course, earning the second-best score of the tournament for the Huskies with a final total of 16-over 232.

Washington’s struggles continued on par-5 holes this season, posting an average score of 5.18 shots on the four longest holes on the course. This culminated in a score of 11-over par, resulting in a last-place performance for efficiency on par 5 holes.

The Huskies couldn’t capitalize on pars and birdies, finishing in the penultimate position for both pars and birdies, notching 151 pars and a meager 23 birdies across the two days. USC finished with the most pars, carding 176, while South Carolina sank the most birdies with 49.

USC took home the title with a team score of 3-over 867. The Huskies finished 53 shots behind the Trojans.

Mulflur will have an extended period to address the laundry list of shortcomings before the Huskies kick off their first west coast tournament this season. The Condoleezza Rice Intercollegiate will tee off in Stanford, California on Friday, Oct. 21.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

